Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

Verdict In Rajuk Land Allocation Corruption Cases Delivered In Absentia

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, death sentence, ICT, war crime, students protest, Awami league
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Dhaka court sentenced former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in two corruption cases linked to irregular land allocations.

  • The cases involve misuse of official influence under the Rajuk New Town Project, with jail terms also handed to her nieces and nephew, including UK MP Tulip Siddiq’s siblings.

  • Hasina’s Awami League called the verdict politically motivated, while Siddiq termed the trial “flawed and farcical” and denied receiving any legal notice.

A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in jail in two separate corruption cases related to alleged irregularities in allocations of land in a government housing project.

Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court Handed 79-year-old Hasina 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for using her official influence in allocating residential plots to others, including her niece, UK Labour MP and former British minister Tulip Siddiq, under the Rajuk New Town Project in Purbachol on the outskirts of the capital.

Judge Robiul Alam simultaneously handed down Hasina's two nieces and a nephew, to different prison terms.

Siddiq's younger sister, Azaman Siddiq and brother Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby were sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment, while the deposed premier and her relatives were handed down the prison terms after trial in absentia.

Only one of the 16 accused, a senior official of Rajuk, which allocates the plots, Khurshid Alam, was tried in person and was present at the court as the verdict was delivered.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina - Photo: AP
Bangladesh Court Sets January 21 For Charge Framing In Sedition Case Against Hasina

BY Outlook News Desk

The other accused in the case were sentenced to five years' imprisonment, including a former junior minister for housing, a former secretary of the ministry, a former Rajuk chairman and officials of the state-run entity.

"The trial of the accused was not obstructed regardless of where they (accused) were in the world,” the judge said while delivering the verdict.

Hasina's now disbanded Awami League has labelled the sentences as "entirely predictable" and "false cases" staged by Muhammad Yunus' interim government, while it earlier called the charges “Fabricated" and "Malicious".

The British lawmaker, on the other hand, said the process had been "flawed and farcical from the beginning to the end".

"I'm absolutely baffled by the whole thing - I've still had no contact whatsoever from the Bangladeshi authorities despite them spreading malicious allegations about me for a year-and-a-half now," BBC quoted her as saying.

"There's been absolutely no summons sent to me, there's no charge sheet, I've had no correspondence from them - I'm not difficult to find, I'm a parliamentarian." She said she had engaged lawyers in the UK and Bangladesh.

"I feel like I'm in some sort of Kafkaesque nightmare," she added.

Hasina’s Awami League government was toppled in student-led violent protest dubbed July Uprising on August 5, 2024, and since then, the interim government launched a number of wide-ranging legal cases against the ex-premier, her associates and family members.

Earlier, a special tribunal sentenced Hasina, now in exile in India, to death on charges of committing crimes against humanity through brutal efforts to tame the uprising.

On an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) complaint, a court earlier on November 27 sentenced Hasina to 21 years' imprisonment in total, while her children, Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Saima Wazed Putul, each received a 5-year prison sentence in a different case involving Rajuk plots. 

Published At:
Tags

