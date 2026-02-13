Bangladesh Elections: Revisiting The Gen-Z Uprising That Reshaped the Nation

For a long time in the July of 2024, people in Bangladesh felt as if time had broken, with some calling August 5 the “36th of July”, the day, the long-term “authoritarian government” of Sheikh Hasina collapsed after a major confrontation that initially began as an anti-quota protest and later on turned into a nationwide uprising against corruption, dynastic politics and state violence.



In those long weeks, more than 500 people, mostly young, were killed as campuses slowly began turning into battlegrounds and eventually when the military refused to intervene in the violent protests, Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister, was forced to flee to India, resulting in Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus taking charge of an interim administration.