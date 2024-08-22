The Myth Of Bangladesh Economic Miracle

Corruption is also so endemic in Bangladesh that most people that I spoke to believed that to get any job, except in NGOs, one had to pay a bribe. A health worker who had been honestly appointed 35 years ago said that the times had changed considerably now. A health volunteer for immunisation chimed in, “no bribes, no jobs.” I heard this refrain everywhere. Parents told me they prefer to spend on their daughter’s dowry rather than pay bribes to get them jobs. This systemic corruption also induces health workers, teachers and other employees to use illegal means to make money after they secure jobs. They indulge in private tuitions, black marketing of medicines and other means to pay off their bribes.