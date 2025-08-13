John Abraham wrote a letter to CJI BR Gavai to review the removal order of stray dogs
He called the decision impractical and inhumane
The actor said that the directive is in conflict with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.
The recent Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR has triggered strong backlash from animal rights activists, celebrities and animal lovers across the nation. Actor John Abraham has also raised his voice against the decision. On Tuesday, he wrote a letter to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai, urging a review and modification of the order by the Supreme Court, reported PTI.
John Abraham's letter to Chief Justice on Supreme Court's order on stray dogs
John, who was named the first honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in the letter wrote, "I hope you will agree that these are not 'strays' but community dogs - respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations."
The 52-year-old actor also stated that the directive is in conflict with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and the apex court's past judgements on the issue, which have consistently "upheld a methodical sterilisation programme".
Giving the example of cities like Jaipur and Lucknow, Abraham said, "The ABC Rules prohibit the displacement of dogs, instead mandating their sterilisation, vaccination, and return to the very areas they inhabit. Where the ABC programme is implemented earnestly, it works," adding that Delhi can also achieve the same.
According to him, the removal of street dogs from public spaces doesn't guarantee a solution to the issue.
"Delhi has an estimated 10 lakh dogs. It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all, and removal only opens the door for unfamiliar, unsterilised, and unvaccinated dogs to move in—leading to greater competition, territorial disputes, and public health risks.
"I respectfully request a review and modification of this judgment in favour of the lawful, humane, and effective ABC approach, which safeguards public health while honouring the constitutional values of compassion and coexistence, a stand the Supreme Court has consistently upheld since 2015," he added.
What was the Supreme Court's order?
On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities. The apex court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to start the removal of strays from Delhi and its surrounding cities, and create shelters for around 5,000 strays within six to eight weeks. The court also stated that the animals must not be returned to the streets, and those who obstruct the process could face contempt proceedings.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan cited that there was an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children.