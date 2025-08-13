John Abraham Writes Letter To Chief Justice Over Court Order On Stray Dogs In Delhi: Neither Practical Nor Humane

John Abraham urged the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai, to review the recent Supreme Court direction for the removal of stray dogs in Delhi.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
John Abraham stray dogs
John Abraham writes a letter to Chief Justice on the order of removal of street dogs from the Delhi NCR region Photo: Facebook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • John Abraham wrote a letter to CJI BR Gavai to review the removal order of stray dogs

  • He called the decision impractical and inhumane

  • The actor said that the directive is in conflict with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

The recent Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR has triggered strong backlash from animal rights activists, celebrities and animal lovers across the nation. Actor John Abraham has also raised his voice against the decision. On Tuesday, he wrote a letter to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai, urging a review and modification of the order by the Supreme Court, reported PTI.

John Abraham's letter to Chief Justice on Supreme Court's order on stray dogs

John, who was named the first honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in the letter wrote, "I hope you will agree that these are not 'strays' but community dogs - respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations."

The 52-year-old actor also stated that the directive is in conflict with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and the apex court's past judgements on the issue, which have consistently "upheld a methodical sterilisation programme".

Demonstrators carrying posters opposing the Supreme Court order | - vikram shama |
‘Our Dogs Will Never Come Back’: Delhi Reacts To Supreme Court’s Order On Stray Dogs

BY Ainnie Arif

Giving the example of cities like Jaipur and Lucknow, Abraham said, "The ABC Rules prohibit the displacement of dogs, instead mandating their sterilisation, vaccination, and return to the very areas they inhabit. Where the ABC programme is implemented earnestly, it works," adding that Delhi can also achieve the same.

According to him, the removal of street dogs from public spaces doesn't guarantee a solution to the issue.

"Delhi has an estimated 10 lakh dogs. It is neither practical nor humane to shelter or relocate them all, and removal only opens the door for unfamiliar, unsterilised, and unvaccinated dogs to move in—leading to greater competition, territorial disputes, and public health risks.

"I respectfully request a review and modification of this judgment in favour of the lawful, humane, and effective ABC approach, which safeguards public health while honouring the constitutional values of compassion and coexistence, a stand the Supreme Court has consistently upheld since 2015," he added.

Celebs react to Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from streets - Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Others React To Supreme Court's Order To Take Stray Dogs Off The Streets

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What was the Supreme Court's order?

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities. The apex court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad to start the removal of strays from Delhi and its surrounding cities, and create shelters for around 5,000 strays within six to eight weeks. The court also stated that the animals must not be returned to the streets, and those who obstruct the process could face contempt proceedings.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan cited that there was an "extremely grim" situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son