New Look Camp Nou: Barca Players Train On New Stadium
More than 20,000 Barcelona fans filled a part of the modernized Camp Nou stadium on Friday to watch the team practice there for the first time since it was closed for a major facelift over two years ago. Fans cheered as Lamine Yamal and teammates ran onto the field. Club president Joan Laporta said this week he hopes to have games at the stadium later this month. Barcelona last played at Camp Nou in May 2023. But it was also clear how much work is still left to be done before the new Camp Nou is entirely finished. The entire upper deck appears mostly a skeleton without any seats and massive cranes loomed overhead.
