Football

New Look Camp Nou: Barca Players Train On New Stadium

More than 20,000 Barcelona fans filled a part of the modernized Camp Nou stadium on Friday to watch the team practice there for the first time since it was closed for a major facelift over two years ago. Fans cheered as Lamine Yamal and teammates ran onto the field. Club president Joan Laporta said this week he hopes to have games at the stadium later this month. Barcelona last played at Camp Nou in May 2023. But it was also clear how much work is still left to be done before the new Camp Nou is entirely finished. The entire upper deck appears mostly a skeleton without any seats and massive cranes loomed overhead.

Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium
A general view of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain during the team's first training session at the venue after its renovation. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium
A general view of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain ahead of the team's first training session at the venue after its renovation. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium
A general view of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain ahead of the team's first training session at the venue after its renovation. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium
A general view of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain ahead of the team's first training session at the venue after its renovation. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre right, talks with head coach Hansi Flick during the team's first training session at at the Camp Nou stadium after its renovation in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal exercises during the team's first training session at the venue after its renovation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium
A general view of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain during the team's first training session at the venue after its renovation. . | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium
Barcelona's players exercise during the team's first training session at the venue after its renovation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer FC Barcelona Camp Nou stadium
A general view of the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain during the team's first training session at the venue after its renovation. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
