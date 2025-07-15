New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Blackcaps Eye Series Win As Windies Chase Redemption

Roston Chase's side is in immense danger of losing the 3-match Test series against New Zealand as we head into the pivotal Third Test at the Bay Oval. Follow the live ball-by-ball commentary, real-time toss updates, and Playing XI announcements right here

Outlook Sports Desk
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 Ball By Ball Commentary
New Zealand's batters Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham encourage each other while batting against the West Indies on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andrew Cornaga
The 3-match Test series between New Zealand and the West Indies has reached its final game at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With the Blackcaps leading the series 1-0, this match is the last chance for the visitors to bring things on level terms and leave with a win.

The series has been a mix of long battles and quick finishes. In the 1st Test in Christchurch, the West Indies pulled off an incredible escape.

The Kiwis had set a massive target of 531, but the visitors managed to hold on for a draw. Justin Greaves was the hero with his double century as he batted for a very long time to save the match.

The 2nd Test at the Basin Reserve was much more one-sided. New Zealand’s bowlers were too strong for the West Indies batters.

Jacob Duffy was the standout player for the Kiwis as he took five wickets to help bowl the Windies out for just 128. New Zealand went on to win easily by 9 wickets and take the lead.

As both teams head into the final game, batting consistency is required from the Windies. While players like Shai Hope have scored runs, the team has struggled to put up big totals under pressure.

In the WTC points table, New Zealand have climbed to joint-third place, tied with Sri Lanka at a points percentage of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the West Indies are currently at the bottom of the table in 9th place with just 4.76%.

Follow The Ball-By-Ball Updates From The New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test Right Here:

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Playing XIs

Team sheets will be announced during toss.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming

The 3rd and series concluding Test between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on TV screens.

