NZ Vs WI 1st Test: Kiwis Dominate With Bat On Day Three At Christchurch
Day 3 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Hagley Oval was completely dominated by the Kiwis' batting, giving them a massive lead. Skipper Tom Latham (145) and Rachin Ravindra (176) were the stars as they scored brilliant centuries and forged a huge partnership after a brief West Indies fight back in the morning. The hosts batted throughout the day, ending on 417/4 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to a massive 481 runs. With two days remaining, Tom Latham and co remain firmly in the driving seat. Watch the best pictures from today’s play.
