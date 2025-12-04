NZ Vs WI 1st Test: Kiwis Dominate With Bat On Day Three At Christchurch

Day 3 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and West Indies at the Hagley Oval was completely dominated by the Kiwis' batting, giving them a massive lead. Skipper Tom Latham (145) and Rachin Ravindra (176) were the stars as they scored brilliant centuries and forged a huge partnership after a brief West Indies fight back in the morning. The hosts batted throughout the day, ending on 417/4 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to a massive 481 runs. With two days remaining, Tom Latham and co remain firmly in the driving seat. Watch the best pictures from today’s play.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test day 3 match photos
New Zealand's batters Rachin Ravindra, left, and Tom Latham encourage each other while batting against the West Indies on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
1/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's batters Rachin Ravindra bats against the West Indies on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
2/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Tom Latham
New Zealand's Tom Latham bats against the West Indies on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
3/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates after making 100 runs against the West Indies on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
4/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Tom Latham
New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates after making 100 runs against the West Indies on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
5/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Jayden Seales
West Indies' Jayden Seales pulls his shirt over his head while playing New Zealand on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
6/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-third umpire review
West Indies' watch a third umpire review while playing New Zealand on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
7/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Jayden Seales
West Indies' bowler Jayden Seales appeals unsuccessfully for a LBW decision on New Zealand's Tom Latham, right, on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
8/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Kemar Roach
West Indies' Kemar Roach, right, and teammate Roston Chase celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
9/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Jayden Seales
West Indies' Jayden Seales, right, bowls against New Zealand on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
10/10
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st test cricket day 3 photo-Kemar Roach
West Indies' Kemar Roach crouches after bowling against New Zealand on day 3 during their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
