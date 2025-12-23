Pollution Woes Continue As Dense Fog Envelops North and East India

Weather: Winter day in Agra

People visit the Taj Mahal on a foggy winter day, in Agra.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Winter day in Kanpur

A layer of fog shrouds the Ganga Barrage on a cold and winter morning, in Kanpur.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Winter day in Jammu

A commuter makes his way on a two-wheeler amid low visibility during a foggy and winter morning, in Jammu.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Winter season in Srinagar

A layer of dense fog shrouds the Mehjoor Nagar Bridge, over a dried water channel due to a prolonged dry spell during the winter season, in Srinagar.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Winter morning in Patna

Vehicles move amid low visibility on a road during a foggy winter morning, in Patna.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Low visibility in Agartala

An airplane takes off amid fog and low visibility on a cold morning, in Agartala.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Low air quality in Gurugram

Workers clean a street amid low visibility on a winter morning, in Gurugram.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Low visibility in Prayagraj

Commuters move at the old Yamuna bridge amid low visibility on a winter morning, in Prayagraj.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Winter fog in Delhi

A man carrying sacks of goods walks by amid dense fog on a winter morning, at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi.

| Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Weather: Winter fog in Nadia

People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a winter morning, in Nadia, West Bengal.

| Photo: PTI

Weather: Winter day in Amritsar

A layer of dense fog engulfs a village area on a cold winter morning, outskirts of Amritsar.

| Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Visibility Falls Across City

