Pollution Woes Continue As Dense Fog Envelops North and East India

People visit the Taj Mahal on a foggy winter day, in Agra.
A layer of fog shrouds the Ganga Barrage on a cold and winter morning, in Kanpur.
A commuter makes his way on a two-wheeler amid low visibility during a foggy and winter morning, in Jammu.
A layer of dense fog shrouds the Mehjoor Nagar Bridge, over a dried water channel due to a prolonged dry spell during the winter season, in Srinagar.
Vehicles move amid low visibility on a road during a foggy winter morning, in Patna.
An airplane takes off amid fog and low visibility on a cold morning, in Agartala.
Workers clean a street amid low visibility on a winter morning, in Gurugram.
Commuters move at the old Yamuna bridge amid low visibility on a winter morning, in Prayagraj.
A man carrying sacks of goods walks by amid dense fog on a winter morning, at Mayur Vihar area, in New Delhi.
People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a winter morning, in Nadia, West Bengal.
A layer of dense fog engulfs a village area on a cold winter morning, outskirts of Amritsar.