What A Magazine Means To Me?

Flipping through the pages of a magazine is like being inside a time machine ... the one that moves seamlessly between the past, the present and the future. While the present is very much present in these pages, magazines have the luxury to go back in time and revisit the nostalgic past as well as peep into the dark hole, the unknown—the future. There is scope to write about what is as well as what could be. Change can’t be shackled in chains. So, while the nature of news presentation is constantly changing and evolving, it’s an unfortunate fact that news has become noise. There is demand for this noise; supply follows. While anchors screaming from the TV screen may appeal to a majority, there are still many who prefer the calm, the slowness, the details, the emotions, the analysis, the in-depth reporting and the colours. This is my first magazine job. I come from a world of newspapers. Fitting pieces in a confined space was a constant struggle. “Chop it”, “cut it”, “trim it” were frequent directives. This is a different world. And it’s magical.