What A Magazine Means To Me?

Outlook News Desk
30 Years Of Outlook Photo: Saahil, Illustrator
  • A magazine is a still-point in a madly spinning world.

  • A space that encourages critical thinking

  • An island of calm amid the race to break news

Susan Sontag wrote that ‘attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity...’. A magazine offers that attention. It's a cultural space where journalism, literature, and the arts come together. Artistic expression and storytelling let us challenge the way we look at power, culture, and sometimes even ourselves. In a fast-moving world, to me, it slows us down enough to ask why things matter.

- Fozia Yasin, Senior Associate Editor

A magazine is a voice against all odds. A powerful platform to amplify marginalised voices and a beacon of hope in challenging times through articles, photo stories, illustrations and covers.

- Anupriya, Illustrator

A disruption to the economy of pixels, a brief digital pause in a world lived on and for screens; a reminder to look beyond my felt reality.

- Subhashree Rath, Photo Researcher & Archivist

It is that friend who is often interested in similar things as you, but has different ways of looking at them, which both surprises and stuns you. It is someone who nudges, unsettles, often comforts, and occasionally holds a mirror you didn't know you were ready to look into.

- Lalita Iyer, Associate Editor

Honestly, a magazine is a comfortable shift away from the fast-paced social media spaces with which news has become synonymous. It gives readers the time and space to actually analyse the causes and correlations behind events. Besides, you do not have to juggle a mammoth newspaper and a cup of chai in the morning, which is a definite bonus.

- Ainnie Arif, Sub Editor

A magazine is a collection of stories, a way into worlds and minds beyond one’s own; a weekly reminder that our lives are interlinked and that we are not alone in our experiences.

- Avantika Mehta, Senior Associate Editor

A magazine in our times is like a vestige of the good, ol' era of journalism, when truth still mattered. It is a sobering and humbling reminder of the weight that our pens carry and the responsibility that comes with our words.

- Apeksha Priyadarshini, Senior Assistant Editor

A magazine gives the power into my hands over how much I want to read and at what speed I want, and rejects the forced reels and 60-word news summaries which have become the norm. It is my version of Hipster glasses.

- Anwiti Singh, Assistant Editor

A behind-the-scenes explainer that fills you in with the gaps and keeps you blissfully informed...and relevant.

- Saher Hiba Khan, Sub Editor

In my 20s, I got my first magazine assignment. Poring over photo archives for an anniversary edition was as much fun as venturing out to report. Later,at a weekend supplement , I got opportunities to work on some incredible stories. A travelogue on the longest train journey in India, meeting the Gunslinger Grannies of Uttar Pradesh and meeting Saina Nehwal for an interview, in which she said she wanted to be the Shah Rukh of badminton. Mags are where the max enjoyment lies.

- Aasheesh Sharma, Digital Editor

Reading magazines takes me back to my childhood, that’s where my habit of reading began. Over time, magazines became a gateway to political and social issues, shaping the way I understood the world. From asking for a magazine every month to eventually working in one, the journey itself has been deeply meaningful.

- Jagisha Arora, Social Media Content Writer

Magazines, to me, are where news finds meaning. Growing up, I saw them as long and unnecessary versions of the news, but studying journalism taught me how wrong I was. While newspapers tell us what happened, magazines explain why it matters—digging deeper, showing impact, and centering the lives behind the headlines.

- Snehal Srivastava, Sub Editor

Flipping through the pages of a magazine is like being inside a time machine ... the one that moves seamlessly between the past, the present and the future. While the present is very much present in these pages, magazines have the luxury to go back in time and revisit the nostalgic past as well as peep into the dark hole, the unknown—the future. There is scope to write about what is as well as what could be. Change can’t be shackled in chains. So, while the nature of news presentation is constantly changing and evolving, it’s an unfortunate fact that news has become noise. There is demand for this noise; supply follows. While anchors screaming from the TV screen may appeal to a majority, there are still many who prefer the calm, the slowness, the details, the emotions, the analysis, the in-depth reporting and the colours. This is my first magazine job. I come from a world of newspapers. Fitting pieces in a confined space was a constant struggle. “Chop it”, “cut it”, “trim it” were frequent directives. This is a different world. And it’s magical.      

- Swati Subhedar, Senior Associate Editor

A magazine is the mirror of society. But it also tells how society should look as well.

- Ishfaq Naseem, Senior Special Correspondent

In the era dominated by so-called “breaking news” and sensationalism, a magazine to me means journalism in its most fundamental form. It is a public-centric, credible, and socially responsible medium of storytelling. I vividly remember some of the impactful cover stories on several contemporary issues, including healthcare, labour migration, Covid-19, environmental degradation, and gender justice, offering its readers meaningful and engaging content.

- Ashwani Sharma, Senior State Correspondent

A magazine is a still-point in a madly spinning world. A space that encourages critical thinking. A space that doesn't whittle down our lives and times to 280 characters or 20-second bytes. A magazine is living proof that print isn't dead. Pages, teeming with ideas and insights, ignite minds. It can be playful, polemical, provocative. A print magazine is a reader's best shot at permanence in a fleeting world.

- Vineetha, Senior Associate Editor

It’s where the past, present, and future live at once.

- Rani Jana, Assistant Editor

To me, a magazine is the ultimate record of "the why" behind "the what." In an era where news is a fleeting notification, a magazine is a deliberate choice to stop and look closer at the stories that matter. It is a place for deep-dive stories that unearth uncomfortable truths— I still remember reading investigative pieces on Adani coal scandal, the Godhra riots, politicians taking bribes & illegal political funding. A magazine represents a commitment to the long-form narrative—giving a voice to stories too complex for a sound bite and too important to be lost in the digital noise. It is where vital conversations get the space they deserve to breathe in.

- Anumeha Saxena, News Coordinator

While growing up a magazine used to be my companion in long bus /train routes. Many of my Sundays were spent at Daryaganj’s famous Sunday book market before it was shifted to another location. Today in the age of social media and fast-paced world of fleeting moments reading a magazine still gives a chance to pause, reflect and soak in what really matters.

- Saahil, Illustrator

