TMC Nominates Menaka Guruswamy To Rajya Sabha, Way For Historic Queer Representation

Backed by the TMC's commanding strength in West Bengal, Guruswamy’s election in the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls is widely seen as a near certainty.
A Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court, they played a key role in the 2018 Navtej Singh Johar judgment that decriminalised same-sex relations.
An alumna of National Law School, Harvard and Oxford, Guruswamy built a three-decade career arguing constitutional cases on gender equality, privacy and civil liberties.
Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). A move that could mark a historic moment in India’s parliamentary politics by nominating a queer candidate. The party announced their name among its candidates for the upcoming Upper House elections from West Bengal.
If elected, Guruswamy would become India’s first Member of Parliament from LGBTQI community. A Senior Advocate practising before the Supreme Court of India. They are widely recognised for their contribution in the landmark 2018 judgment in Navtej Singh Johar Vs Union of India, which led to the scrapping of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and decriminalised consensual same-sex relations.
Guruswamy has earned law degrees from prestigious universities such as National law school, Harvard university, Oxford university. They have been practicing law for nearly three decades. Over the years, Guruswamy has been associated with several constitutional cases involving gender equality, privacy and civil liberties. Their courtroom interventions have shaped feminist jurisprudence in India.
Political analysts describe Guruswamy's nomination as both progressive and strategic decision. At a time when debates around minority rights, gender justice continue to animate public discourse, Guruswamy’s potential presence in Parliament could add a strong constitutional voice to legislative deliberations.
The Rajya Sabha elections for 37 vacant seats across 10 states including West Bengal are scheduled on March 16. The TMC’s strength in West Bengal, makes Guruswamy’s victory smooth and nearly certain.