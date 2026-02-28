TMC Nominates Menaka Guruswamy To Rajya Sabha, Way For Historic Queer Representation

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha could make them India’s first queer Member of Parliament.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Menaka Guruswamy, TMC Nomination for Rajya Sabha, Queer MP
If elected Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy will become first queer MP in India. Photo: Internet Commons
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Backed by the TMC's commanding strength in West Bengal, Guruswamy’s election in the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls is widely seen as a near certainty.

  • A Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court, they played a key role in the 2018 Navtej Singh Johar judgment that decriminalised same-sex relations.

  • An alumna of National Law School, Harvard and Oxford, Guruswamy built a three-decade career arguing constitutional cases on gender equality, privacy and civil liberties.

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). A move that could mark a historic moment in India’s parliamentary politics by nominating a queer candidate. The party announced their name among its candidates for the upcoming Upper House elections from West Bengal. 

If elected, Guruswamy would become India’s first Member of Parliament from LGBTQI community. A Senior Advocate practising before the Supreme Court of India. They are widely recognised for their contribution in the landmark 2018 judgment in Navtej Singh Johar Vs Union of India, which led to the scrapping of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and decriminalised consensual same-sex relations.

Priya Patil, state unit head of Sharad Pawar’s NCP Forms LGBT Cell, Becomes First Political Party In India - Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Parliament Must Reserve Seats For LGBTQIA

BY Shweta Desai

Guruswamy has earned law degrees from prestigious universities such as National law school, Harvard university, Oxford university. They have been practicing law for nearly three decades. Over the years, Guruswamy has been associated with several constitutional cases involving gender equality, privacy and civil liberties. Their courtroom interventions have shaped feminist jurisprudence in India. 

Related Content
Related Content
Sex and the Supreme Court, edited by Saurabh Kirpal published by Hachette India - null
Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court

BY MENAKA GURUSWAMY

Political analysts describe Guruswamy's nomination as both progressive and strategic decision. At a time when debates around minority rights, gender justice continue to animate public discourse, Guruswamy’s potential presence in Parliament could add a strong constitutional voice to legislative deliberations.

The Rajya Sabha elections for 37 vacant seats across 10 states including West Bengal are scheduled on March 16. The TMC’s strength in West Bengal, makes Guruswamy’s victory smooth and nearly certain. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir: Qamran Iqbal Slams Century As J&K Inch Closer To Historic Ranji Trophy Title

  3. Dreams Do Come True: After 67 Long Years, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Set For Tryst With History

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Remain In Hunt As SL Look To Save Face; Rinku Returns For India

  5. Indian Premier League 2026 To Take Place From March 28 To May 31 - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  2. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  3. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  4. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  5. Pedagogical Resistance at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  3. Mark Carney In India:  Will His Visit  Help Mend Bilateral Ties After Contentious Trudeau Years?

  4. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons