Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court

This was also the year that the Supreme Court celebrated constitutional morality. The underlying logic of each of these decisions was that constitutional morality leads the Court to strike down laws that may be justified in the name of social convention, but social morality must bend before constitutional values of equality and dignity. In Johar, constitutional morality led the Court to strike down the sodomy law; in Sabarimala, it held that religious sentiment could not trump women’s right to equality; in Shine, the Court held that constitutional morality would also govern marriage.Is marriage a private relationship or a public one? Marriage may be the most delicate and intimate of relationships, but it also enjoys social, political and economic functions.