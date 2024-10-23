Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?

The Legal Framework And Marital Rape in India

India is one of 36 countries worldwide that still does not recognise marital rape as a crime. The existing legal framework shields husbands, enabling them to engage in non-consensual sex with their wives without facing criminal charges. As the Centre wrote in its affidavit, the underlying assumption is that by entering a marriage, a man has entered into an understanding with the woman that her consent to have relations will always be available. According to the Centre, declaring non-consensual sex in marriage as rape “may severely impact the conjugal relationship and may lead to serious disturbances in the institution of marriage.”