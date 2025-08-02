Morning Walk Sparks Talk Of Dramatic Turn In Tamil Nadu Politics

OPS has left the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu: will the saffron party turn to his bête noire?

N K Bhoopesh
N K Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
O Panneerselvam
O Panneerselvam Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

O Panneerselvam’s exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, following reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “refusal” to meet the three-time chief minister, has cast doubts on the BJP’s prospects of forming a grand alliance ahead of the Assembly election in early 2026.

OPS, as O Panneerselvam is known, is said to have felt sidelined by the BJP leadership. His recent meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin, over a morning walk, has stirred speculation that he will join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), or enter an electoral understanding with it. But the Prime Minister’s party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is still trying to create space for itself through strategic alliances that can capitalise on the crisis within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party last in power in the state from 2016 to 2021. Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party, was seen as a staunch loyalist of J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK supremo and former chief minister who passed away in 2016, leaving the party divided among factions.

It’s uncertain yet what Panneerselvam’s exit from the NDA would have on the BJP’s state-level ambitions. As the AIADMK disintegrated, the BJP had hoped to emerge as the DMK’s primary opponent in the state. But despite the grandstanding, it could not really penetrate Tamil Nadu politics. What has surprised many is that the AIADMK has also continued to weaken, primarily since it lacks versatile leadership. The BJP had hoped to end the DMK-AIADMK binary in Tamil Nadu politics by taking the place of Panneerselvam’s party.

Some observers believe the exit will have a debilitating effect on the BJP’s attempts to challenge the DMK front, especially in South Tamil Nadu. Panneerselvam, according to them, holds decisive sway over the Thevar community, a decisive force in the region, particularly in the Theni, Virudhunagar and Thirunelveli districts.

PM Modi inaugurates projects in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu - PTI
PM Modi Says, 'FTA With UK Represents World's Trust In India' As He Inaugurates Projects In Tamil Nadu

BY Outlook News Desk

Although the AIADMK got a drubbing in the 2021 election, the majority of the Thevar vote remained with it. Fifteen of the 44 seats that the party scored in that election were from South Tamil Nadu.  The Thevar community accounts for 10-12 per cent of the Tamil population. If Panneerselvam continues to hold sway over this community, his exit would create trouble for the BJP.

But a political activist Outlook spoke to said Panneerselvam is a “spent force”, and his influence over the Thevar group stands significantly dented of late. “He can probably make a difference in two or three seats. It is not going to have any impact. Over the last few years, AIADMK has gradually receded, and the BJP is attempting to assume the position as the principal opposition party in the state,” the activist said, not wishing to be named.

Panneerselvam served as caretaker chief minister of Tamil Nadu twice, once after Jayalalithaa decided to step down after a special court’s strictures against her in a disproportionate assets case in 2014 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He also became chief minister after her demise, gaining prominence in the AIADMK due to his loyalty to Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK and BJP contested the last assembly election in 2021 as allies, but could not stop the DMK from retaining power. 

The BJP Tamil Nadu appointed Annamalai K as its chief in 2020, he vehemently attacked the founders of the Dravidian Movement, forcing the AIADMK to sever ties with the saffron party. 

null - null
Which Way To Poes Garden?

BY Outlook News Desk

Edappadi K Palaniswami took control of the party, while Panneerselvam formed a group that allied with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, though it failed to have an impact. He had perhaps hope to continue his alliance with the BJP in next year’s election as well. But the BJP, desperate to make inroads into the state, now seems to think Edappadi’s AIADMK would be more useful than OPS.

“The reason why Prime Minister refused to give audience to Panneerselvam despite his repeated attempts is attributed to the condition laid by Edappadi, EPS’s bête noire.  Edappadi aims to solidify his position as a member of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, and is said to believe that EPS’s presence at the forefront will impact this,” another political observer told Outlook.

Though OPS’s exit will bring relief to Palaniswami, the friction within the NDA is likely to persist. The statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that there will be a coalition government after the election was quickly countered by Palaniswami, who said there is no question of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

“The NDA in Tamil Nadu is a makeshift arrangement,” said the same political observer. “Even the BJP and the AIADMK know it. The BJP aims to increase its presence in the next assembly with the help of a Dravidian party and eventually take over the second position in the state. Since AIADMK has no option left, it is aligning with it,” they said.

Though the DMK won a landslide victory in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 election, bagging all 39 Lok Sabha seats, that election also signalled there was space for a third political party in the state: the two Dravidian parties saw a decline in their combined vote share after dominating the politics of the state since decades. The DMK garnered 46 per cent of the popular vote while AIADMK’s vote share shrank to 23 per cent. Taken together, both Dravidian parties still got 70 per cent of the votes—a sizeable chunk, but still the lowest in their history. The BJP got about 12 per cent of the votes, while actor Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) secured eight percent of the votes.

Annamalai’s predecessor, L. Murugan, was appointed as a Union minister after stepping down from the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership. - File photo
For AIADMK-BJP Alliance To Happen, Annamalai To Step Down As Tamil Nadu BJP Chief: Report

BY Outlook News Desk

The launch of actor Vijay’s Tamizhga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), the space for non-Dravidian parties might grow even more. The BJP hopes to gradually capitalise on this trend.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball