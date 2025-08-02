Morning Walk Sparks Talk Of Dramatic Turn In Tamil Nadu Politics

OPS, as O Panneerselvam is known, is said to have felt sidelined by the BJP leadership. His recent meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin, over a morning walk, has stirred speculation that he will join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), or enter an electoral understanding with it. But the Prime Minister’s party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is still trying to create space for itself through strategic alliances that can capitalise on the crisis within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party last in power in the state from 2016 to 2021. Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party, was seen as a staunch loyalist of J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK supremo and former chief minister who passed away in 2016, leaving the party divided among factions.