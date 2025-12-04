Rajasthan Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued for 10 Districts; Mercury Plunges to 5°C

Temperature Drop and Daily Life Impact

The severity of the current cold wave is starkly evident in the latest temperature readings across the state. Churu recorded a shivering low of 5°C, closely followed by Nagaur at 5.5°C and Pilani at 5.7°C, while Sikar and Sri Ganganagar reported minimums of 6°C and 7.1°C, respectively. Even traditionally warmer districts such as Alwar and Jaisalmer have seen night temperatures dip into the single digits, recording 8.2°C and 9.5°C. Compounding the cold is dense fog, which has become a regular morning occurrence, significantly reducing visibility and hampering vehicular movement on highways. Looking ahead, the weather department predicts clear skies for the coming week, a condition that facilitates rapid heat loss at night and could potentially drive temperatures near the freezing point in isolated pockets by December 8.