Rajasthan Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued for 10 Districts; Mercury Plunges to 5°C

The Rajasthan weather update for December 4, 2025, confirms a sharp intensification of winter conditions across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert in Rajasthan for 10 districts, warning of a further drop in temperatures over the next 48 hours. Following a brief spell of light rain earlier this week, clear skies and icy northern winds have caused night temperatures to plummet. Residents in the Shekhawati region, including Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu, are facing bone-chilling cold, with minimums already touching the 5°C mark. Dense fog enveloped several parts of the state on Wednesday morning, significantly disrupting road traffic. Authorities have advised people to take necessary precautions as the cold weather in Rajasthan is expected to become harsher in the coming days.F
Cold Wave Alert and Affected Districts
The IMD has issued a cold wave alert targeting specific regions in both eastern and western Rajasthan for December 4 and 5. The warning encompasses a broad swathe of districts, including Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Alwar, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, and Hanumanagarh. The Shekhawati belt, comprising Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu, is bearing the brunt of this cold spell, with minimum temperatures expected to plunge to a frigid 4–5°C. Meteorologists forecast that these severe conditions will persist across North Rajasthan until at least December 6. Furthermore, a new Western Disturbance active over the Himalayas is anticipated to funnel more cold air into the plains, likely intensifying the chill even further after December 5.
Temperature Drop and Daily Life Impact
The severity of the current cold wave is starkly evident in the latest temperature readings across the state. Churu recorded a shivering low of 5°C, closely followed by Nagaur at 5.5°C and Pilani at 5.7°C, while Sikar and Sri Ganganagar reported minimums of 6°C and 7.1°C, respectively. Even traditionally warmer districts such as Alwar and Jaisalmer have seen night temperatures dip into the single digits, recording 8.2°C and 9.5°C. Compounding the cold is dense fog, which has become a regular morning occurrence, significantly reducing visibility and hampering vehicular movement on highways. Looking ahead, the weather department predicts clear skies for the coming week, a condition that facilitates rapid heat loss at night and could potentially drive temperatures near the freezing point in isolated pockets by December 8.