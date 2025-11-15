Rajasthan Weather Update: Record-Breaking Cold Wave Alert for November

Rajasthan experiences record-breaking cold wave with Sikar recording 5-7°C; twelve districts below 10°C normal for November
IMD issues yellow alerts for Sikar and Jhunjhunu extending through November 15 with intense northwesterly winds
Temperature gradient significant with maximums 28-32°C while minimums plunge to single digits causing weather whiplash
Dry conditions forecast through November 21; isolated drizzle possible in southern districts from November 21-27
Rajasthan is experiencing record-breaking cold wave conditions in November, with multiple districts recording temperatures in single digits as winter intensifies rapidly across the state. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts for several districts, warning of severe cold conditions extending through mid-November. Sikar district has emerged as the coldest region, recording minimum temperatures as low as 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, breaking previous November records for early-season extreme cold. Fatehpur in Sikar recorded temperatures dropping to 5 degrees Celsius, while Sirohi district registered 7.5 degrees Celsius. Other districts, including Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Nagaur, Alwar, and Udaipur, have all reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, with Nagaur recording 5.8 degrees Celsius. This unusually intense cold wave is being driven by powerful northwesterly winds originating from the Himalayan snowfall regions, combined with a weakened upper-air cyclonic circulation favoring dry and cold conditions.
Cold Wave Intensity and District-Specific Alerts
The India meteorological department (IMD) has issued cold wave warnings for Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts extending through November 15, with intense conditions expected to persist for the next two to three days. Currently, twelve districts across Rajasthan are recording sub-10°C night temperatures, weeks earlier than the normal winter onset period. Maximum temperatures are dropping slowly compared to minimum temperatures, maintaining readings between 28-32 degrees Celsius, creating significant day-night temperature fluctuations. Early morning fog formation is becoming increasingly prevalent across northeastern districts, including Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh. Surface winds have strengthened considerably, ranging between 25-35 kilometers per hour in most regions, enhancing the wind chill effect and intensifying the perceived cold.
Weather Outlook and Protective Measures
The meteorological weather forecast indicates predominantly dry weather conditions continuing through November 21, with minimal precipitation expected. However, isolated light rain or drizzle may occur in southern Rajasthan districts from November 21-27, though most regions will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to decline further by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days before stabilizing around mid-November. Residents are advised to wear warm clothing, particularly during early morning and evening hours, and utilize heating appliances cautiously. Farmers should monitor irrigation schedules carefully during frost-prone hours to protect standing crops. Vulnerable populations, including elderly citizens and children, require additional protective measures against prolonged cold exposure.