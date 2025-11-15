Rajasthan Weather Update: Record-Breaking Cold Wave Alert for November

Rajasthan is experiencing record-breaking cold wave conditions in November, with multiple districts recording temperatures in single digits as winter intensifies rapidly across the state. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts for several districts, warning of severe cold conditions extending through mid-November. Sikar district has emerged as the coldest region, recording minimum temperatures as low as 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, breaking previous November records for early-season extreme cold. Fatehpur in Sikar recorded temperatures dropping to 5 degrees Celsius, while Sirohi district registered 7.5 degrees Celsius. Other districts, including Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Nagaur, Alwar, and Udaipur, have all reported minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, with Nagaur recording 5.8 degrees Celsius. This unusually intense cold wave is being driven by powerful northwesterly winds originating from the Himalayan snowfall regions, combined with a weakened upper-air cyclonic circulation favoring dry and cold conditions.