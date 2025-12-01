Rajasthan Cold Wave Alert: December Brings Freezing Winds as Temperatures Plummet

Rajasthan cold wave alert signals the onset of severe winter across the desert state, with meteorological conditions shifting drastically as December begins. After a brief spell of relief due to a western disturbance, the weather pattern is now dominated by dry, icy winds blowing from the snow-clad Himalayas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a specific yellow alert for the Shekhawati region, particularly Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, predicting cold wave conditions starting December 3.