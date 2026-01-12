Danny Welbeck Scores To Send His Former Team Crashing Out Of Tournament
Brighton secures a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup 2025-26 as they pip Manchester United by 2-1 to crash them out of the tournament. Danny Welbeck scored the 2nd goal to double Brighton's lead, which proved to be the deciding factor at the end. This is the first time Manchester United have exited both tournaments so early in 45 years. They earlier sacked their coach, Ruben Amorin, mid-way through the tournament.
