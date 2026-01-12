Danny Welbeck Scores To Send His Former Team Crashing Out Of Tournament

Brighton secures a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup 2025-26 as they pip Manchester United by 2-1 to crash them out of the tournament. Danny Welbeck scored the 2nd goal to double Brighton's lead, which proved to be the deciding factor at the end. This is the first time Manchester United have exited both tournaments so early in 45 years. They earlier sacked their coach, Ruben Amorin, mid-way through the tournament.

FA Cup: Manchester United vs Brighton
Manchester United's interim manager Darren Fletcher and Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee walk off the pitch after the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup: Brighton vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Shea Lacey fouls Brighton's Ferdi Kadioglu during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup 2025-26: Manchester United vs Brighton
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, left, and Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup 2025-26: Brighton vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Soccer: Manchester United vs Brighton
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko, left, scores during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Soccer: Brighton vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko shoots during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Manchester United vs Brighton
Brighton's Danny Welbeck celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Brighton vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte clears the ball in front of Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Manchester United vs Brighton
Brighton's Brajan Gruda, left, an Georginio Rutter celebrate after a goal during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Third Round Soccer Match: Brighton vs Manchester United
Brighton's Charalampos Kostoulas, left, and Manchester United's Leny Yoro fight for the ball during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
