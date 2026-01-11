US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

The US and allied forces launched major airstrikes on IS targets across Syria under Operation Hawkeye Strike.
Over 90 precision munitions were fired at more than 35 targets using advanced aircraft and drones.
The strikes follow a December ambush in Palmyra that killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter.
The United States and its partner forces carried out large-scale military strikes against Islamic State (IS) group targets in Syria, US Central Command (Centcom) announced, marking a significant escalation under Operation Hawkeye Strike.
The strikes, directed by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, were launched in response to a deadly IS attack on December 13 in which two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an ambush in Palmyra, central Syria. According to Centcom, the operation aims to weaken IS capabilities, deter future attacks, and protect US and allied forces operating in the region.
Centcom said more than 90 precision-guided munitions were fired at over 35 IS-linked targets. The operation involved more than 20 aircraft, including F-15E fighter jets, A-10 attack aircraft, AC-130J gunships, MQ-9 drones, and Jordanian F-16s. However, officials have not yet disclosed the exact locations of the strikes or confirmed casualty figures.
“Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world,” Centcom said in a statement, underlining the retaliatory nature of the operation. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed this stance, writing on social media that the US would “never forget, and never relent.”
Operation Hawkeye Strike was first announced in December following the Palmyra attack. At the time, Hegseth described it as “a declaration of vengeance,” emphasising that it was not the start of a broader war but a targeted effort to dismantle IS networks. Since then, US forces have reportedly killed or captured nearly 25 IS members in multiple missions conducted between December 20 and 29.
In its initial phase on December 19, US and Jordanian forces carried out what Centcom described as a “massive strike,” hitting more than 70 targets across central Syria using over 100 precision munitions. These strikes targeted IS infrastructure, weapons depots and operational hideouts.
Syria remains in a fragile and volatile state following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, which brought an end to a 13-year-long civil war. The country is currently led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, whose rebel group took control after ousting Assad.
Although significantly weakened, the Islamic State continues to operate in parts of Syria, particularly targeting Kurdish-led forces in the north-east. US officials say the latest strikes are intended to prevent the group from regrouping and exploiting Syria’s ongoing political and security instability.