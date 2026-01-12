NBA: Los Angeles Clippers Rally To 98-92 Win Over Detroit Pistons

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and John Collins added 25 as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the short-handed Detroit Pistons 98-92 in the NBA on Sunday (January 11, 2026). The Clippers trailed by 19 points in the first half and 14 in the fourth quarter before finishing the game on a 28-8 run. Detroit turned the ball over 12 times in the quarter. James Harden added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, who have won nine of 11.

NBA: Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, drives against Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons forward Tolu Smith, center, shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, forward Nic Batum, and guard Kris Dunn, from left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
NBA Basketball Game: Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Clippers
Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
NBA Basketball: Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn, left, drives against Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, drives against Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
NBA 2025-26: Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) goes up to shoot against Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn, top left, looks to pass the ball against Detroit Pistons guards Daniss Jenkins (24) and Caris LeVert, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Los Angeles Clippers Detroit Pistons Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins celebrates after a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Clippers
Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II, center, celebrates with guard Caris LeVert, left, and guard Daniss Jenkins after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Ryan Sun
