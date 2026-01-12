NBA: Los Angeles Clippers Rally To 98-92 Win Over Detroit Pistons
Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and John Collins added 25 as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the short-handed Detroit Pistons 98-92 in the NBA on Sunday (January 11, 2026). The Clippers trailed by 19 points in the first half and 14 in the fourth quarter before finishing the game on a 28-8 run. Detroit turned the ball over 12 times in the quarter. James Harden added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, who have won nine of 11.
