India Vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Rib Injury; Check The All-Rounder's Replacement

Washington Sundar ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand
He sustained a rib injury while fielding in the 1st ODI match
Young Ayush Badoni has been named as replacement
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder pf the ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a rib injury in the series opener in Vadodara where India claimed a nervy 4-wicket win.
The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field on Sunday. Despite the discomfort, he later came out to bat at No. 8 as India picked a four-wicket win.
"Washington has been ruled out due to onset on discomfort in his left lower rib area," a BCCI official told PTI.
India's Injury Woes Continue
Washington is the third Indian player to pick up an injury, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ongoing series after suffering a side strain last week while Tilak Varma is unavailable for the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to a groin injury which required surgery.
India ODI captain Shubman Gill had given an update on Washington following India's win on Sunday.
"Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match," Gill said at the post-match presentation.
The team management will be hoping to have Washington Sundar up and running in time before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil. India, who enter as the reigning champions, will be taking on the USA in their opener.
The 2nd and 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand is slated to take place on January 14 and 18 in Rajkot and Indore respectively.
Ayush Badoni Gets Maiden Call-Up To Replace Washington
Young Delhi batter Ayush Badoni, who has played a couple of IPL seasons with LSG, has been named as replacement for the injured Washington Sundar.
Badoni is expected to link up with the national team in Rajkot, possibly in the next 24 hours.
India's Updated Squad For The Remaining ODIs Against New Zealand
Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ayush Badoni