IND Vs NZ: Injured Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of New Zealand T20I Series

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after suffering a side strain during the first ODI and will not be fit in time for the matches starting January 21

Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of T20I Series
India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd T20I: Washington Sundar’s Fiery 49* Guides IND To Victory Photo: X/ BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a side strain

  • He picked up the injury during the first ODI and will not be fit in time for the T20Is starting January 21

  • His T20 World Cup availability is in doubt; Tilak Varma is also out of the first three T20Is due to a groin injury

India all-rounder Washington Sundar was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 series against New Zealand due to a side strain.

Washington had experienced discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand. Subsequently, he was ruled out of the three match ODI series.

Now, it has been determined that he won't be able to recover in time for the five match T20 series beginning in Nagpur on January 21.

"Washington Sundar has been ruled out from T20 series vs NZ due to side strain," a BCCI official told PTI.

Washington's injury puts question mark over his participation in the T20 World Cup, beginning February 7.

Tilak Varma too is out of the first three T20s versus New Zealand due to a groin injury that required surgery.

Published At:
