New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's NZ Vs SA 1st Semi-Final Match?

Finn Allen smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes to finish an incredible chase of 170 in just 12.5 overs, leaving entire South African team dumbfounded

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
South Africa vs New Zealand Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final:
New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, and batting partner Finn Allen touch gloves during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • NZ beat SA by nine wickets powered by Finn Allen's 33-ball century

  • Proteas had no answer to Allen's blistering knock that contained 10 fours and 8 sixes

  • Earlier, the Proteas had reached a below-par 169 for 8

A ruthless New Zealand rode on a record 33-ball century from 'local lad' Finn Allen to outclass South Africa by nine wickets and storm into the T20 World Cup final on Wednesday.

Allen, who will be turning up for Kolkata Knight Riders in another three weeks' time, smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes to finish an incredible chase of 170 in just 12.5 overs, leaving entire South African team dumbfounded.

The century, fastest ever across all editions of T20 World Cup, was an exhibition of brute masculinity that Eden Gardens has ever witnessed.

Plonking the front-foot, Allen looked like practising range-hitting like pro-golfers as the balls soared into the orbit and disappeared in thin air consistently.

From 76 to 100, it took Allen five deliveries from Marco Jansen (0/53 in 2.5 overs), whose supposedly dream day turned into an absolute nightmare. The side led by Mitchell Santner never looked like losing the match as it first restricted the Proteas for a below-par 169 for 8, riding on a fine spin bowling performance from left-arm spinner Cole McConchie (2/9) and Rachin Ravindra (2/29).

Related Content
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra with his batting partner Finn Allen, celebrates after winning against South Africa during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Finn Allen Smashes Historic Ton to Power Kiwis Into Final
Finn Allen receiving player of the match for South Africa vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match - BLACKCAPS/X
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In SA Vs NZ Semi-Final Match
New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, right, Daryl Mitchell, centre and Rachin Ravindra take a break during the practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Finn Allen's Destructive Century Power Kiwis To Summit Clash
South Africa's Marco Jansen, celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D cricket match between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather Today; What Happens If Match Abandoned?
Related Content

South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said Wednesday's outcome can't be called a 'choke', a tag associated with Proteas for consistently losing the big-ticket matches.

"Today wasn't a choke. It was a complete walloping. Choke is when you have a sniff. Today we got a hiding," Conrad said at the post-match press conference.

KKR recruits do the job at home ground

If South Africa saw some silver lining in Jansen's 30-ball-54, the two newly-recruited KKR openers Tim Seifert (58 off 33 balls) and Allen blew them to smithereens with a rollicking 117-run stand in just 9 overs.

This is Black Caps' second T20 World Cup summit clash after 2021 (in UAE).

If India beat England in Mumbai on Thursday, it will be the repeat fixture of last year's Champions Trophy final.

Between Allen and Seifert, the duo hit 13 boundaries and six sixes. The match as a contest was as good as over within the powerplay when 84 runs were scored -- 22 coming in the sixth over bowled by Corbin Bosch.

Allen completed his half-century off 19 balls. he took only 14 deliveries for his second fifty even as he took medical time out in between.

The Kolkata Knight Riders coach Abhishek Nayar would be all smiles on Wednesday night after what he saw was intent and statement in equal measure.

With dew setting in during the latter part of the South African innings, Allen and Seifert found the Eden track to be perfect for hitting through the line.

All Allen did was hit through the line as the ball came onto the bat nicely. He picked the length and just muscled it to all parts of the ground.

New Zeland spinners lay the foundation

Earlier, spinners put on an impressive show before Jansen's brutal rearguard assault took South Africa to a decent 169 for 8.

On a track where run-scoring looked like slightly difficult proposition ip-front, off-spinner McConchie and Ravindra performed a proverbial 'chokeslam' on a star-studded Proteas top-order, which paid for its collective indiscretion.

Ultimately, it was left to Jansen (54 not out, 30 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (29 off 24 balls) to carry out a redemption act and give the bowling unit a semblance of a chance to fight in the second half of the match.

The duo added 73 runs for the sixth wicket after the Proteas were reduced to 77 for 5 at the halfway mark.

As the innings progressed, the dew factor came into play and suddenly the pitch where deliveries seemed to have gripped suddenly started skidding, making stroke-play easier than before.

Jansen, who is proving to be one of the best all-rounders playing the game currently, smashed as many as five sixes and most of them landed at least 10 -15 rows into the gallery in what seemed like a perfect union of power and timing.

The two sixes off Lockie Ferguson in the penultimate over would certainly boost the confidence of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

However by the time the match ended, Jansen's poor bowling and Allen's audacious hitting had wiped the smile of his face.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  4. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

  4. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  2. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. Kamal Haasan-Led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

  5. Secular Ads: Love In The Time Of Hate Politics

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Iranian Ship Sinks Off Sri Lanka Coast; 32 Rescued, Over 100 Feared Missing

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law