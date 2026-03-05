New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's NZ Vs SA 1st Semi-Final Match?

New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, and batting partner Finn Allen touch gloves during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das

