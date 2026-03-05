Nepal goes to polls in first general election since govt-toppling Gen Z protests last year

Nepalese voters began heading to polling stations early Thursday to take part in a crucial general election, the first since last year’s Gen Z-led protests that brought down the government led by K.P. Sharma Oli

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Nepal election manifesto, CPN-UML manifesto, RSP manifesto, Nepali Congress manifesto
A man casts his vote during the general election in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: File photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Over 18.9 million Nepalese are eligible to vote to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives.

  • 165 seats are being contested through direct voting by 3,406 candidates, while 110 seats will be filled through proportional representation with 3,135 candidates.

  • Polling runs from 7 am to 5 pm, and vote counting will begin immediately after ballot boxes are collected, according to Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari.

Nepalese on Thursday morning started to reach polling booths to cast their vote in crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest that toppled the K.P. Sharma Oli-led government last year.

More than 18.9 million eligible Nepalese will be exercising their franchise to elect the 275-member House of Representatives from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting, and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. The counting will start immediately after the ballot boxes are collected.

Addressing a press meet here on the eve of the polls, Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari on Wednesday had said that all preparations for the election had been completed and urged voters to participate actively and enthusiastically in the democratic exercise.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  4. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

  4. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  2. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. Kamal Haasan-Led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

  5. Secular Ads: Love In The Time Of Hate Politics

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Iranian Ship Sinks Off Sri Lanka Coast; 32 Rescued, Over 100 Feared Missing

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law