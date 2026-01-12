India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Skipper Shubman Gill Confirms Washington Sundar's Side Strain And Drops Major Update

Shubman Gill confirms Washington Sundar's injury
Sundar has endured a side strain and he will undergo first round of scans
India defeated New Zealand in the 1st ODI at Vadodara
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar, who suffered an injury scare during the 1st ODI against New Zealand, will undergo a thorough scan after picking up a side strain, confirmed India captain Shubman Gill.
The 26-year-old bowled five overs for 27 runs but he was forced to walk off midway through the 1st innings at Vadodara and did not return to field again.
Despite the discomfort, Washington later came out to bat at No. 8, scoring 7 off 7 and remained at the crease alongside KL Rahul until the winning runs were scored.
KL Rahul And Shubman Gill Shed Light On Washington Sundar's Injury
“Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match,” India captain Shubman Gill said at the post-match presentation.
Washington scored seven not out and had an unbeaten 27-run stand off 16 balls with KL Rahul (29 not out) as India chased down the target, finishing on 306 for six in 49 overs.
Rahul, who had brief partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Harshit Rana, said he was unaware of the severity of Washington’s injury during their partnership and that he didn't know that the all-rounder was struggling to run between the wickets.
“I didn’t know he couldn’t run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings but wasn’t aware of the extent,” Rahul said. “He was striking the ball really well,” he said.
“When he came in, we were already scoring at about a run-a-ball, so there was no need to take risks. There wasn’t much pressure on him. He rotated the strike and did his job.” - KL Rahul concluded.
Virat Kohli Missed Out On His Century But India Cruised To Victory
Virat Kohli reigned supreme once again with a 91-ball 93 and skipper Shubman Gill hit 56 but India huffed and puffed before completing a nervy 4-wicket win against New Zealand to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.
In pursuit of 301, India were in complete control when Kohli departed in the 40th over but a flurry of wickets saw the home side going over the line with 306 for six in 49 overs.
Rohit Sharma had a brief outing from the top as he got out after smashing 26 off 29 which included 3 fours and 2 sixes.
Skipper Shubman Gill could have hit triple figures but he batted decently throughout his 71-ball 56-run knock whereas vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who returned to the international circuit for the first time since October 2025, missed out on his half-century by just a run
The 2nd ODI takes place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 14.