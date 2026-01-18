Shubman Gill Buys INR 3 Lakh Water Purifier For Team Amid Indore Water Scare Ahead Of IND VS NZ 3rd ODI: Report

Shubman Gill reportedly bought a INR 3 lakh water purifier for the team amid Indore’s water contamination scare
India face New Zealand in the decider in Indore on Sunday
Gill has remained among India’s most consistent batters in the ongoing ODI series, with two fifties
India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill has gone the extra mile to protect his squad amid a serious water contamination scare in Indore, where the third and final match of the ongoing series against New Zealand is scheduled.
With reports of water-borne illness causing several deaths in the city, Gill reportedly purchased a high-end water purification system worth around INR 3 lakh to ensure safe drinking water for his teammates and support staff during their stay.
The purifier, brought in after concerns over the quality of local supplies, reflects Gill’s proactive approach to player welfare, even though hotel staff are said to have limited familiarity with its advanced technology. Alongside hydration safety, the BCCI has arranged special dietary plans and a dedicated chef to maintain the team’s nutrition, highlighting a comprehensive effort to keep the squad in peak condition ahead of the decider.
Ensuring Team Health and Safety Off the Field
Gill’s decision comes against the backdrop of a troubling situation in Indore, where a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water sources has reportedly claimed at least 15 lives, raising alarm bells ahead of a high-profile international fixture.
In addition to the purifier, precautionary measures include controlled meal plans tailored to individual player preferences, from grilled greens and soup for Virat Kohli to boiled eggs and lentils for Gill himself, and close monitoring of food and fluid intake.
Shubman Gill’s ODI Series Performance So Far
On the field, Gill has been one of India’s most consistent performers in the current ODI series against New Zealand, leading from the front with the bat. In the first ODI, he scored a vital 56 runs as India successfully chased down a target of 301 in Vadodara, forming a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli that helped secure a four-wicket victory.
Across the two matches played so far, Gill has accumulated 112 runs at an average of 56.00, putting him among India’s key run-scorers in the series alongside KL Rahul and Kohli. Despite India’s seven-wicket defeat in the second ODI due to a superb century from Daryl Mitchell for New Zealand, Gill’s form at the top of the order has provided stability and resilience to the batting unit.