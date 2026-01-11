India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Stars With Fifty In Impressive Comeback

Shubman Gill made a strong return in the first ODI against New Zealand, scoring 56 off 71 at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Fifty
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill scored 56 off 71 in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

  • Virat Kohli reached 28,000 international runs, second only to Sachin Tendulkar

  • Strong partnerships lifted India to 157/2, needing 144 more runs

Shubman Gill returned to form in style after being dropped from India’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad, scoring a fluent half-century in the opening ODI against New Zealand. The India ODI captain made 56 off 71 balls, finding gaps with ease and looking in complete control at the crease.

Gill, playing his first ODI since the Australia tour, put on a solid 39-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, who contributed 26 off 29 balls. After Rohit’s dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Gill and together they stitched a 118-run partnership for the second wicket, taking India to a commanding position.

Gill’s innings came to an end in the 26.3rd over when Vellore-born Adithya Ashok trapped him with a well-disguised googly.

Gill attempted to drive through mid-off but couldn’t reach the pitch of the ball, gifting a simple catch to Glenn Phillips. His departure for 56 left India at 157/2, still needing 144 runs to reach a challenging total.

India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Score

Following Gill’s exit, Virat Kohli continued to anchor the innings, scoring a composed fifty. On Sunday, Kohli became the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket, cementing his status as the second most prolific scorer behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Related Content
Related Content

Shreyas Iyer, making his ODI comeback since the Australia series, joined Kohli at the crease to consolidate the middle order.

Gill’s return to form and the milestone-laden innings from Kohli have given India a strong platform in the first ODI, setting the stage for an engaging contest against a spirited New Zealand side.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Takes Men In Blue To Nervy Win | IND 306/6 (49)

  2. DC Vs GG Live Score, WPL 2026: Sophie Devine Fires Gujarat Giants To 209; Nandini Gets Hat-Trick

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: Mishara Falls For 8-Ball 20 | SL 23/2 (2)

  4. IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Treated To Special Felicitation At BCA Stadium - Watch

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Consider Govt Employee's Plea To Include Live-In Partner In Family pension: Delhi HC to Centre

  5. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Myanmar Resumes Voting In Second Phase Of General Election Amid Civil War

  3. Mississippi Man Charged With Killing Six, Including Child And Pastor

  4. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  5. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener