India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Stars With Fifty In Impressive Comeback

Shubman Gill scored 56 off 71 in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
Virat Kohli reached 28,000 international runs, second only to Sachin Tendulkar
Strong partnerships lifted India to 157/2, needing 144 more runs
Shubman Gill returned to form in style after being dropped from India’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad, scoring a fluent half-century in the opening ODI against New Zealand. The India ODI captain made 56 off 71 balls, finding gaps with ease and looking in complete control at the crease.
Gill, playing his first ODI since the Australia tour, put on a solid 39-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, who contributed 26 off 29 balls. After Rohit’s dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Gill and together they stitched a 118-run partnership for the second wicket, taking India to a commanding position.
Gill’s innings came to an end in the 26.3rd over when Vellore-born Adithya Ashok trapped him with a well-disguised googly.
Gill attempted to drive through mid-off but couldn’t reach the pitch of the ball, gifting a simple catch to Glenn Phillips. His departure for 56 left India at 157/2, still needing 144 runs to reach a challenging total.
Following Gill’s exit, Virat Kohli continued to anchor the innings, scoring a composed fifty. On Sunday, Kohli became the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket, cementing his status as the second most prolific scorer behind Sachin Tendulkar.
Shreyas Iyer, making his ODI comeback since the Australia series, joined Kohli at the crease to consolidate the middle order.
Gill’s return to form and the milestone-laden innings from Kohli have given India a strong platform in the first ODI, setting the stage for an engaging contest against a spirited New Zealand side.