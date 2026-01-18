India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Series Tied 1-1, Decider At Holkar Stadium

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: India and New Zealand face off in the 3rd ODI series decider at Indore, with both teams chasing a crucial series-winning victory

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Series Tied 1-1, Decider At Holkar Stadium
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Series Tied 1-1, Decider At Holkar Stadium X/@BCCI
India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final match of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand from Indore's Holkar Stadium. The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is set to be a thrilling series decider with the three-match series tied at 1-1. India started strong with a four-wicket win in the opening game, anchored by Virat Kohli’s 93 and supported by Shubman Gill, but New Zealand bounced back emphatically in the second ODI with a commanding chase led by Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten century. With both teams hungry for victory, conditions at Indore, typically batting-friendly with potential for high scores, suggest another run-filled contest. India will lean on their home experience and depth, while New Zealand aim to clinch their first ODI series win on Indian soil.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women's Tour Of Australia: White-Ball Squads Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. Bangladesh Propose Group Swap With Ireland To Play T20 World Cup Matches In Sri Lanka

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Men In Blue Look To Protect Home Record As Kiwis Eye Historic First Series Win

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

  5. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo; Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari Advance

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  3. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  4. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  5. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

  5. Day In Pics: January 17, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

  5. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly