India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Series Tied 1-1, Decider At Holkar Stadium

India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final match of the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand from Indore's Holkar Stadium. The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI is set to be a thrilling series decider with the three-match series tied at 1-1. India started strong with a four-wicket win in the opening game, anchored by Virat Kohli’s 93 and supported by Shubman Gill, but New Zealand bounced back emphatically in the second ODI with a commanding chase led by Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten century. With both teams hungry for victory, conditions at Indore, typically batting-friendly with potential for high scores, suggest another run-filled contest. India will lean on their home experience and depth, while New Zealand aim to clinch their first ODI series win on Indian soil.

