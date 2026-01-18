India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

New Zealand won the 2nd ODI to level the series at 1-1
The third ODI will be a decider and the team winning the match will clinch the series
New Zealand haven't won a ODI series in India yet
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the final decider of the three match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The series is currently level at 1-1.
India has been unbeaten in bilaterals in the ODI format at home since March 2019. Also, New Zealand haven't been able to win an ODI series in India even once ever since they started touring in this country.
After losing the first ODI by 4 wickets, New Zealand made a spectacular comeback in the 2nd ODI by thrashing India by 7 wickets on the back of a scintillating unbeaten 131-run knock by Daryl Mitchell. This is the best opportunity for the Kiwis to create history by winning their first ODI series in India.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Pitch Conditions
The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is traditionally considered a very good strip for batters, so we can expect piles of runs being scored by the batters. Also, the small boundary dimensions aid in the favour of batters leaving lesser margin of error for the bowlers.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Weather Report
The weather in Indore for the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand is expected to be clear and sunny with the temperature hovering in the mid twenties throughout the day with no chance of rain.
India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
New Zealand's entire white-ball tour of India will be aired live on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.