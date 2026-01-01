India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Check out the pitch and weather conditions expected to prevail at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam for the fourth match of the series

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast
Ishan Kishan, left, and Abhishek Sharma run between the wickets during the third T20 match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati. Photo: AP
  • Clear skies expected in Visakhapatnam with no rain threat during match hours

  • Evening temperatures likely to stay comfortable, around the mid-20s°C

  • Humidity present but conditions generally good for an uninterrupted game

India and New Zealand clash in the 4th T20I of their five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, with India already holding a 3–0 lead after commanding wins in the first three games.

The hosts have dominated with both bat and ball, posting strong totals and chasing comfortably, and will be keen to extend that momentum while fine-tuning combinations ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

With Visakhapatnam’s conditions known to be batting friendly yet offering some assistance to spinners later on, India’s balance of power hitters and tweakers gives them a clear edge.

New Zealand, however, arrive desperate for a breakthrough and a win to reignite confidence after being outplayed so far. The Kiwis will be looking to regroup with strategic tweaks and disciplined execution, aiming to blunt India’s explosive batting lineup

India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast

The weather in Visakhapatnam for the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is expected to be favourable with clear skies and no rain forecast throughout the match window, making interruptions unlikely.

Temperatures during the evening should hover around the mid-20s Celsius, typical for the coastal city in late January, with mild humidity and light breezes offering pleasant conditions for both batters and bowlers. There’s virtually no chance of precipitation disrupting play, so fans can look forward to a full game under stable conditions, ideal for a high-scoring T20 encounter.

India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Pitch Report

The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is expected to offer a batter-friendly surface for the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I, with conditions that allow stroke play right from the start and support high totals if teams bat intelligently.

The pitch tends to be flat and firm with true bounce, helping batters play through the line, while the size of the boundaries can make run-scoring easier on a good day. Spinners may also come into play in the middle overs as the surface slows slightly, but overall big scores are definitely on the cards at this venue. Dew later in the evening could also aid the chasing side if conditions stay consistent.

India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

