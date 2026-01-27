IND Vs NZ Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch India Vs New Zealand Match On TV And Online?

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Streaming Online: Here's all you need to know about fourth IND vs NZ T20I match live on TV and online, with date and start time details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
IND Vs NZ Live Streaming, 4th T20I: When, Where To Watch India Vs New Zealand Match
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, third left, and Hardik Pandya, second right, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Summary of this article

  • India take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I match

  • The Men In Blue lead the five-match series 3-0

  • Live streaming and timing details listed below

India take on New Zealand in the 4th T20I at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, with the home side already leading the five-match series 3-0 after commanding wins in the first three games.

Having sealed the series, India can afford to experiment with their lineup and build momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, while giving fringe players and all-round options more game time.

Also Read: India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview

New Zealand, despite struggling so far, will be desperate for a win to regain confidence and end their tour on a positive note. With reinforcements like James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson joining the squad, they could look to tweak combinations and give key players more overs to find form.

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Match: Live Streaming

When does the 4th India vs New Zealand T20I match take place?

The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The match will start at 7pm IST with the toss scheduled at 6:30pm IST.

Related Content

You can watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports network.

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Match: Squads

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

