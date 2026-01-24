IND U19 Vs NZ U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co In Action?

India and New Zealand U19 sides clash on Saturday in Bulawayo
A defeat for the Kiwis will see them exit the tourney
Live telecast and streaming details listed
While the seniors are battling out in a five-match T20I series, the India and New Zealand U19 side will lock horns in the World Cup match on Saturday, January 24. The BlackCaps will be eyeing a victory as a defeat will see them exit the tournament.
India, on the other hand, will look to remove their mistakes and test bench strength as they look forward to the Super Six stage. Ayush Mhatre hasn't been in good form as he looks for runs in the tourney.
IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When and where will the IND vs NZ U19, World Cup 2026 match take place?
The IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 24, 2026, Saturday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.
Where to watch IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match live telecast and live stream in India?
The IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.
India vs New Zealand, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: Squads
India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi.
New Zealand: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison