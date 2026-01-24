IND U19 Vs NZ U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Co In Action?

India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2026, Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know as to how you can watch India's third match of the World Cup at the Queen Sports Club

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Under-19 Asia Cup Final: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Match
India will be raring to register another win. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and New Zealand U19 sides clash on Saturday in Bulawayo

  • A defeat for the Kiwis will see them exit the tourney

  • Live telecast and streaming details listed

While the seniors are battling out in a five-match T20I series, the India and New Zealand U19 side will lock horns in the World Cup match on Saturday, January 24. The BlackCaps will be eyeing a victory as a defeat will see them exit the tournament.

India, on the other hand, will look to remove their mistakes and test bench strength as they look forward to the Super Six stage. Ayush Mhatre hasn't been in good form as he looks for runs in the tourney.

IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

When and where will the IND vs NZ U19, World Cup 2026 match take place?

The IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 24, 2026, Saturday. The match will start at 01:00 PM IST.

Where to watch IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match live telecast and live stream in India?

The IND vs NZ, U19 World Cup 2026 match series will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi.

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand: Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Flynn Morey, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Harry Burns, Brandon Matzopoulos, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: KER, GUJ And J&K Eye Fightback; DEL, MUM Seek Victories

  2. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

  5. RCB Sale: Adar Poonawalla To Make 'Strong And Competitive' Bid For IPL Franchise

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Spizzirri LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: Play Halted As World No 2 Struggles In Heat

  2. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Chases 400th Slam Win; Wins For Anisimova & Pegula

  3. Croatian Tennis Player Jana Fett Hit With Ban After Positive Doping Test

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Eliot Spizzirri Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

  5. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

  3. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  4. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  5. MGNREGA Change: When Certainty Disappears, Do Women Lose First?

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  2. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

  3. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  4. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  5. US Completes Withdrawal From World Health Organization

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way