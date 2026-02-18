India Vs Netherlands Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Look To Extend Winning Streak In Last Group Match

India's Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate a wicket during a ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India Vs Netherlands Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Group A Match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Netherlands on Wednesday, 18 February at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have qualified for the Super 8 after a dominant 61-run victory against Pakistan in the last match. They are unbeaten in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far and are looking steady to go all the way through to the title. The match against Netherlands will be their last group stage encounter before clashing with the Super 8 opponents. Netherlands meanwhile, are mathematically alive in the competition. They will need to defeat India by a massive margin and hope other results fo their way to have any chance to qualify. Check real time updates and live score of the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Feb 2026, 05:03:46 pm IST India Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast Today in Ahmedabad, expect clear and sunny skies with a high of 31–32°C and a low around 19–20°C. There’s virtually no chance of rain, humidity is low at 20%, and winds are light at 8 km/h, making for ideal conditions outdoors. Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

18 Feb 2026, 04:47:41 pm IST India Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming The India vs Netherlands match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.