India Vs Netherlands Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Look To Extend Winning Streak In Last Group Match

India Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for Group A Match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Netherlands on Wednesday, 18 February at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate a wicket during a ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India Vs Netherlands Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Group A Match 36 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Netherlands on Wednesday, 18 February at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India have qualified for the Super 8 after a dominant 61-run victory against Pakistan in the last match. They are unbeaten in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far and are looking steady to go all the way through to the title. The match against Netherlands will be their last group stage encounter before clashing with the Super 8 opponents. Netherlands meanwhile, are mathematically alive in the competition. They will need to defeat India by a massive margin and hope other results fo their way to have any chance to qualify. Check real time updates and live score of the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

Today in Ahmedabad, expect clear and sunny skies with a high of 31–32°C and a low around 19–20°C. There’s virtually no chance of rain, humidity is low at 20%, and winds are light at 8 km/h, making for ideal conditions outdoors.

Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

India Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming 

The India vs Netherlands match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

India Vs Netherlands LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog as India take on Netherlands in their last group stage match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this clash.

Published At:
Tags

