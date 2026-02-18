Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

Pakistan joined India in qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have advanced from Group B, West Indies and England from Group C, and South Africa and New Zealand from Group D

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures
Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Salman Ali Agha during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan last team to seal Super Eights berth at ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Eight qualified teams will be split into two groups of four each

  • Top two teams from each group enter semi-finals

Pakistan's 102-run drubbing of Namibia in Colombo, in their last Group A clash on Wednesday (February 18) has finalized the Super Eights line-up of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The Men In Green joined India in qualifying from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have advanced from Group B, West Indies and England from Group C, and South Africa and New Zealand from Group D. The Super Eights stage commences on February 21, with Pakistan facing New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium.

ALSO READ: India Vs Netherlands Live Score

How Super Eights Will Work

The eight qualified teams will be split into two groups of four each. The first group 1 comprises India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa. The second one features England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Just like the group stage, all teams will play the other ones in their group one time in the Super Eights. The points and net run rate will not be carried forward from the previous phase. The top two teams from each group at the end of this stage will enter the semi-finals.

Related Content
Related Content
Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Zimbabwe At T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza Sends Strong Message After Qualifying For Super 8

BY Vikas Patwal

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights Schedule, Fixtures

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Feb 21, 7pm in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England: Feb 22, 3pm in Pallekele

India vs South Africa: Feb 22, 7pm in Ahmedabad

Zimbabwe vs West Indies: Feb 23, 7pm in Mumbai

England vs Pakistan: Feb 24, 7pm in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Feb 25, 7pm in Colombo

West Indies vs South Africa: Feb 26, 3pm in Ahmedabad

India vs Zimbabwe: Feb 26, 7pm in Chennai

England vs New Zealand: Feb 27, 7pm in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Feb 28, 7pm in Pallekele

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: March 1, 3pm in Delhi

India vs West Indies: March 1, 7pm in Kolkata

If Pakistan make the last four, they will play in the first semi-final in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan do not advance, that semi-final will be played in Kolkata. The second semi-final will be played on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, and if India qualify, they will play that game.

Meanwhile, the eight teams that have sealed their Super Eights berths have also qualified for T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia and New Zealand. Though Australia have stunningly been knocked out in the ongoing edition, they will also earn an automatic quota, by virtue of being co-hosts.

The last three of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the next installment of the 20-over showpiece will be ascertained by the ICC's T20I rankings on March 9, 2026. Those places will thus be taken by Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland. The remaining eight berths in the 20-team tournament will be decided by regional qualifying competitions.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Wrecks Dutch Top-Order | NED 118/5 (15)

  2. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  3. India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers Three Consecutive Ducks - Stats

  4. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

  5. PAK Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan Becomes Second Pakistan Batter To Score Century In Competition's History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  3. Statehood for J&K Soon, Says Meghwal; Omar Flags Delay

  4. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  5. Modi Invites Bangladesh PM, Pushes Closer Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  2. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  3. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  4. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  5. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz