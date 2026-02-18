Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

Pakistan last team to seal Super Eights berth at ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Eight qualified teams will be split into two groups of four each
Top two teams from each group enter semi-finals
Pakistan's 102-run drubbing of Namibia in Colombo, in their last Group A clash on Wednesday (February 18) has finalized the Super Eights line-up of ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
The Men In Green joined India in qualifying from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have advanced from Group B, West Indies and England from Group C, and South Africa and New Zealand from Group D. The Super Eights stage commences on February 21, with Pakistan facing New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium.
How Super Eights Will Work
The eight qualified teams will be split into two groups of four each. The first group 1 comprises India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa. The second one features England, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Just like the group stage, all teams will play the other ones in their group one time in the Super Eights. The points and net run rate will not be carried forward from the previous phase. The top two teams from each group at the end of this stage will enter the semi-finals.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights Schedule, Fixtures
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Feb 21, 7pm in Colombo
Sri Lanka vs England: Feb 22, 3pm in Pallekele
India vs South Africa: Feb 22, 7pm in Ahmedabad
Zimbabwe vs West Indies: Feb 23, 7pm in Mumbai
England vs Pakistan: Feb 24, 7pm in Pallekele
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Feb 25, 7pm in Colombo
West Indies vs South Africa: Feb 26, 3pm in Ahmedabad
India vs Zimbabwe: Feb 26, 7pm in Chennai
England vs New Zealand: Feb 27, 7pm in Colombo
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Feb 28, 7pm in Pallekele
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: March 1, 3pm in Delhi
India vs West Indies: March 1, 7pm in Kolkata
If Pakistan make the last four, they will play in the first semi-final in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan do not advance, that semi-final will be played in Kolkata. The second semi-final will be played on March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, and if India qualify, they will play that game.
Meanwhile, the eight teams that have sealed their Super Eights berths have also qualified for T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia and New Zealand. Though Australia have stunningly been knocked out in the ongoing edition, they will also earn an automatic quota, by virtue of being co-hosts.
The last three of the 12 automatic qualifiers for the next installment of the 20-over showpiece will be ascertained by the ICC's T20I rankings on March 9, 2026. Those places will thus be taken by Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland. The remaining eight berths in the 20-team tournament will be decided by regional qualifying competitions.