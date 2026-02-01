ICC T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios: Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against India

India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs as Ishan Kishan starred, sealing Super Eight qualification and tightening the Group A race for the remaining spot

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios: Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8
ndia's captain Suryakumar Yadav, second right, consults teammate Ishan Kishan, unseen, as he decides whether to take a review for the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Tariq, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India secure Super Eight qualification and move clear at the top

  • Pakistan’s heavy defeat hurts their net run rate badly

  • The remaining berth now hinges on tight permutations in the final games

India produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Match 27 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Opting to bat first, India posted a challenging 175/7 in 20 overs, anchored by a fiery 77 off 40 balls from Ishan Kishan that set the tone on a tricky surface before contributions from the middle order kept the scoreboard ticking.

Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum, with the top order collapsing early under sustained pressure from India’s bowlers, who combined disciplined lines with smart field settings to keep the required run rate climbing.

The only batter who showed intent and looked that he wanted the team to chase the target was Usman Khan, who scored 44 runs. However, no other batter could contribute anything to the scoreboard as Pakistan lost the match by 61 runs.

Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against India
Group A Qualification Scenarios

With India becoming the first team to seal a spot in the Super 8s, Group A now shapes up intriguingly. India sit comfortably at the top with three wins from three, creating pressure on the other sides vying for the remaining qualification slots. Pakistan’s net run-rate has taken a hit after today’s loss, leaving them behind the USA.

The USA currently hold the second position following their own win earlier in the day against Namibia, giving them the edge in the race for the next Super Eight berth.

Pakistan still have a game left, but must beat Namibia, and do so convincingly, to boost their chances of advancing on net run-rate. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are also in contention, setting up a pivotal final round of group matches with multiple permutations still in play.

As things stand, a lot hinges on net run-rates and final results, but today’s comprehensive Indian win has significantly tilted the balance in a group that promised drama and unpredictability right from the start.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
