ICC T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios: Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against India

India secure Super Eight qualification and move clear at the top
Pakistan’s heavy defeat hurts their net run rate badly
The remaining berth now hinges on tight permutations in the final games
India produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Match 27 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Opting to bat first, India posted a challenging 175/7 in 20 overs, anchored by a fiery 77 off 40 balls from Ishan Kishan that set the tone on a tricky surface before contributions from the middle order kept the scoreboard ticking.
Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum, with the top order collapsing early under sustained pressure from India’s bowlers, who combined disciplined lines with smart field settings to keep the required run rate climbing.
The only batter who showed intent and looked that he wanted the team to chase the target was Usman Khan, who scored 44 runs. However, no other batter could contribute anything to the scoreboard as Pakistan lost the match by 61 runs.
Group A Qualification Scenarios
With India becoming the first team to seal a spot in the Super 8s, Group A now shapes up intriguingly. India sit comfortably at the top with three wins from three, creating pressure on the other sides vying for the remaining qualification slots. Pakistan’s net run-rate has taken a hit after today’s loss, leaving them behind the USA.
The USA currently hold the second position following their own win earlier in the day against Namibia, giving them the edge in the race for the next Super Eight berth.
Pakistan still have a game left, but must beat Namibia, and do so convincingly, to boost their chances of advancing on net run-rate. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are also in contention, setting up a pivotal final round of group matches with multiple permutations still in play.
As things stand, a lot hinges on net run-rates and final results, but today’s comprehensive Indian win has significantly tilted the balance in a group that promised drama and unpredictability right from the start.