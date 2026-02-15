India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Colombo's Hourly Weather Update Today

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the pitch and weather conditions expected to prevail at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo for the Group A Match 27 of the tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:

India-vs-bangladesh-test-cricket-weather
Image used for representative purposes only. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • IND take on PAK in Group A clash in Colombo today

  • However, rain could play spoilsport at the venue

  • The two arch-rivals are set to lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sees the biggest clash of the day as India take on Pakistan in their Group A clash, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Asia Cup 2025 final.

However, the India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo could have another disturbance incoming in the form of rain. Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology’s Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre has predicted rain for the IND vs PAK match.

Pakistan have won two matches as do Team India but if today's game is a washout, then points will be shared between the two.

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

Colombo Weather Forecast
info_icon

As per AccuWeather, expect some rains in the evening with a 96% chance of rainfall in Colombo today. As per the hourly prediction, the chances of rainfall till 8pm are over 49% and then drop sharply to 9% thereafter. With rain easing later in the day, a wet outfield could delay the start of the match or even shorten the game by a few overs.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium has hosted 62 T20I matches with 26 teams winning by batting first whereas 35 teams have won when opting to chase.

Nepal vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XI

India:

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan:

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

