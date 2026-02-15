India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Colombo weather forecast and R. Premadasa Stadium pitch report ahead of match 27 between India and Pakistan on Sunday, 15 February

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Forecast R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, and Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary
  • India face Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, 15 February, first meeting since the 2025 Asia Cup

  • Colombo weather shows a 45% chance of rain with brief showers

  • R. Premadasa Stadium's pitch is likely to favor spinners, offering slow bounce and variable turn that will test the batters throughout the innings

India face Pakistan in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 15 February. The two sides meet for the first time since their 2025 Asia Cup final, setting the stage for a match brimming with tension, and drama.

However, the IND vs PAK clash faces a rain threat, as a low-pressure system forming in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal could bring unseasonal showers to Colombo, potentially disrupting play. Both teams will need to stay alert and adapt quickly while keeping their focus on the scoreboard.

India enter the clash with two wins under their belt against the USA and Namibia, though their performances have been solid rather than dominant.

On the other hand, Pakistan, after a nail-biting win against the Netherlands, bounced back strongly in their second match, posting one of their highest T20 World Cup totals against the USA and signaling they are ready for a high-stakes showdown.

Fans can watch India vs Pakistan live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app.

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa surface in Colombo is set to challenge the batters with its spin-friendly nature. Sunday’s pitch, slightly worn from previous matches, is likely to offer sharp turn and variable bounce, especially in the middle overs. Timing and footwork will be crucial, as even well-struck shots may not carry as expected.

Seamers won’t get much assistance from pace or bounce, making variations in line, length, and speed essential to make an impact. Spinners, however, could dominate proceedings if they use flight, turn, and subtle changes effectively. Teams that adjust quickly to the conditions and rotate the strike wisely are likely to gain the upper hand.

Overall, expect a slow, tricky surface that rewards patience, tactical awareness, and clever shot selection, turning this India vs Pakistan clash into as much a mental battle as a physical one.

Colombo Weather Forecast

Fans heading to R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday should keep an umbrella handy, as scattered thunderstorms are expected during the evening. According to Accuweather and Google Weather, Colombo will see temperatures ranging from 29°C during the day to 23°C by evening, with humidity around 75%.

There is a 45% chance of rain, with showers possible for a few hours in the afternoon and early evening. Winds of around 13 km/h are not expected to significantly impact play, but the rain could cause brief interruptions.

Teams will need to stay alert to the changing conditions, as wet patches on the pitch may increase grip and turn, adding another layer of challenge to this high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

Published At:
