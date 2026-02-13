IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Colombo On Sunday?

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for citizens as there could be heavy rains and thunderstorms due to the formation of a low pressure area on the South-eastern part of Bay of Bengal

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK match could get washed out as there's prediction of heavy rains and thunderstorms on February 13, 2026. | Photo: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Summary
  • Rain threat looms large on the IND vs PAK match in Colombo

  • India and Pakistan have won two matches each in the World Cup so far

  • Pakistan agreed to play India on February 15 after initially refusing to take field after ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland

The marquee clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on February 15 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, now faces the looming threat of rain.

Amid all the political hysteria going around the high stakes Indo-Pak game, the interest level for the match have gone through the roof not only among the fans but also among common people.

Unfortunately, the weather prediction in Colombo on Sunday could wipe out all the hopes of a riveting clash. Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a cautionary warning to the residents to stay at home on Sunday as a low pressure area could form over the Southeastern part of Bay of Bengal, which could lead to heavy rains and thunderstorms in the country.

According to weather predictions, there are 65% of chances of rain during the day and 25% during the night, along with potential thunderstorms, which could not only delay the match but also result in a potential washout.

Team India Reached Colombo

India, who played their last match against Namibia in Delhi, have reached Colombo today for the match against Pakistan. India will have only one practice session on February 14 to get used to the conditions before the big match on Sunday.

India could play an extra spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar in the playing XI, given the spinning conditions Colombo has dished out so far.

Published At:
