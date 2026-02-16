IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Former Pakistan Legend Waqar Younis Blames Poor Bowling Show for 61-Run Loss Against India

India posted a strong 175/7 in 20 overs on a spin friendly pitch in Colombo. In response, Pak got bundled for 114 thus losing the match by 61 runs

Waqar Younis reaction to Pakistans loss
Former Pakistani fast-bowler Waqar Younis highlighted the inability of their bowlers against India that led to the 61-run defeat in Colombo Photo: File
Summary
  • Waqar Younis stated that Pakistan lost in the first innings itself when India scored 175

  • He also believed introducing Usman Tariq in the 11th over was a bad call by Salman Agha

  • Indian former great praised Suryakumar Yadav was good situational awareness during the match

Pointing out Pakistan's tactical errors in the 61-run loss to India, pace legend Waqar Younis said the side was out of the high-profile T20 World Cup clash the moment Suryakumar Yadav's men reached 175 after being invited to bat.

Speaking on Star Sports, Younis said Pakistan didn't stand a chance after India posted the stiff target in Colombo on Sunday night.

"Pakistan lost the game in the first innings. Once India reached 175, the game was out of Pakistan's reach. The ball was spinning, and Suryakumar Yadav was smart with his bowling changes," Younis said.

When you look at how much spin Pakistani bowlers got, I don't think they used them as well as India did. But the game was over in the first innings because India scored too many runs.

"We always knew Pakistan's batting is not great. But if India had scored 140 or 150 instead of 175, things might have been different," he added.

India rode on a blazing 40-ball 77 by opener Ishan Kishan and some handy contributions in the middle order to post the imposing total. In reply, Pakistan folded for 114 in 18 overs.

"He (Suryakumar) gave the new ball to Hardik Pandya up front. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as always, attacking the stumps, swinging and seaming the ball. It was very difficult for Pakistan after that. Salman Ali Agha allowed that to happen by not introducing Usman Tariq early.

"Tariq was superb, taking a wicket and conceding just 24 runs. We have been talking about him for weeks. But he was held back for too long. By the time he got the ball, Ishan Kishan had already done the damage. That is where the match was lost," he explained.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar credited Suryakumar for having situational awareness.

"He has led from the front. In the match against USA, when India were in trouble at 77 for 6, Surya bailed the team out and here against Pakistan, when he came out to bat, India were at 88-2 and then he batted till the 19th over, scoring 32 runs.

"Yes, he didn't bat at a high-strike rate, but he ensured that the wickets didn't fall, keeping hold of one end. So, the rest of the team understands that in T20 cricket, you don't want dot balls," he said.

Tags

