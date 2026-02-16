Hanumankind Performance IND vs PAK: Why Dhurandhar Track Was Skipped

Hanumankind performance IND vs PAK became a talking point at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as he performed Big Dawgs live in Colombo but skipped the Dhurandhar title track, reportedly due to cross-border sensitivities surrounding the film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hanumankind
Hanumankind Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hanumankind's performance IND vs PAK draws attention.

  • Dhurandhar's title track skipped amid Pakistan ban.

  • Big Dawgs performance Colombo energises T20 crowd.

The Hanumankind performance IND vs PAK set the tone for a charged evening at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo, but it was what he did not perform that sparked the loudest conversation. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, the rapper brought the house down with his global hit Big Dawgs, yet noticeably left out the Dhurandhar title track from his set.

The much-anticipated India–Pakistan fixture unfolded at R Premadasa Stadium, where thousands of fans from both nations filled the stands. As lights flashed across the arena, Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs performance in Colombo turned the pre-match ceremony into a full-scale spectacle, complete with dancers and booming beats.

Why the Dhurandhar title track was skipped

Observers were quick to notice the absence of Dhurandhar song. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has faced restrictions in Pakistan due to its politically sensitive subject matter.

Given the cross-border audience and the emotionally charged backdrop of an India–Pakistan cricket rivalry event, the rapper appeared to avoid performing a track that could have amplified tensions. The Pakistan ban on Dhurandhar film content made the omission particularly significant.

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in Main Hoon song from Battle of Galwan - YouTube
Main Hoon Song From Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan-Chitrangda Singh's Song Is About Togetherness, Separation And Duty

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Interestingly, despite the lack of official theatrical releases of Indian films in Pakistan since 2019, reports suggest Dhurandhar still found an audience across the border through pirated downloads and digital streaming.

Related Content
Related Content

Big Dawgs performance steals the spotlight

If the Dhurandhar title track skipped became the headline, Big Dawgs remained the moment. The Hanumankind Big Dawgs live act had Indian and Pakistani fans cheering in unison, briefly shifting the focus from rivalry to rhythm.

The decision to stage a musical act before this specific group-stage fixture also triggered debate online. Some questioned why the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match received a grand pre-match ceremony when other games did not.

The Paradise Release Postponed - IMDb
The Paradise Release Postponed: Nani Film Locks New Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Still, for a few minutes before the first delivery, music took centre stage and Hanumankind ensured the atmosphere was electric, even if one controversial anthem was left off the playlist.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Vs Pakistan 'Spectacle' Called Out; Zane Green Becomes First Retired Out Batter

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios: Can Pakistan Make It To Super 8 After Losing Against India

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Comfortable 61-Run Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams Qualified And Eliminated From Group Stage So Far

  5. IND Vs PAK: How Many Times Have India Defeated Pakistan In ICC ODI And T20 World Cups?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

  3. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  4. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Sapkal’s Shivaji–Tipu Remark

  5. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  3. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit