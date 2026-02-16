Hanumankind Performance IND vs PAK: Why Dhurandhar Track Was Skipped

Hanumankind's performance IND vs PAK draws attention.
Dhurandhar's title track skipped amid Pakistan ban.
Big Dawgs performance Colombo energises T20 crowd.
The Hanumankind performance IND vs PAK set the tone for a charged evening at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo, but it was what he did not perform that sparked the loudest conversation. Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, the rapper brought the house down with his global hit Big Dawgs, yet noticeably left out the Dhurandhar title track from his set.
The much-anticipated India–Pakistan fixture unfolded at R Premadasa Stadium, where thousands of fans from both nations filled the stands. As lights flashed across the arena, Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs performance in Colombo turned the pre-match ceremony into a full-scale spectacle, complete with dancers and booming beats.
Why the Dhurandhar title track was skipped
Observers were quick to notice the absence of Dhurandhar song. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has faced restrictions in Pakistan due to its politically sensitive subject matter.
Given the cross-border audience and the emotionally charged backdrop of an India–Pakistan cricket rivalry event, the rapper appeared to avoid performing a track that could have amplified tensions. The Pakistan ban on Dhurandhar film content made the omission particularly significant.
Interestingly, despite the lack of official theatrical releases of Indian films in Pakistan since 2019, reports suggest Dhurandhar still found an audience across the border through pirated downloads and digital streaming.
Big Dawgs performance steals the spotlight
If the Dhurandhar title track skipped became the headline, Big Dawgs remained the moment. The Hanumankind Big Dawgs live act had Indian and Pakistani fans cheering in unison, briefly shifting the focus from rivalry to rhythm.
The decision to stage a musical act before this specific group-stage fixture also triggered debate online. Some questioned why the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match received a grand pre-match ceremony when other games did not.
Still, for a few minutes before the first delivery, music took centre stage and Hanumankind ensured the atmosphere was electric, even if one controversial anthem was left off the playlist.