The Paradise Release Postponed: Nani Film Locks New Release Date

The wide linguistic rollout signals the team’s ambition to position the film beyond a regional market and tap into a broader theatrical audience. Industry observers note that the August window often allows big-scale action dramas to breathe without heavy festive competition. Trade analysts also believe the extra months could help fine-tune post-production, particularly action design, background score and visual detailing, which are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the film’s gritty tone. With the revised date locked, promotions are likely to begin closer to mid-year.