The Paradise Release Postponed: Nani Film Locks New Release Date

Nani and Srikanth Odela’s action drama has been pushed back from its March slot, with the makers confirming a new theatrical date for later this year.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Paradise
The Paradise Release Postponed Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paradise release postponed from March slot.

  • Nani avoids clash with Peddi and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

  • The film is set to have a new release date confirmed worldwide.

The Paradise release postponed news has officially been confirmed, with Nani’s much-anticipated action drama moving away from its originally planned March window. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film marks the duo’s reunion after Dasara and was positioned as a large-scale action spectacle.

The Paradise's release postponed and what happened?

The director addressed the shift directly, stating he did not want to rush the project and needed more time to deliver the film as envisioned. That clarity has now reshaped the release calendar.

Initially, The Paradise was set to clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi in March. However, after Peddi moved to April, the competitive pressure eased. At the same time, the earlier date would have also brought it face to face with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The postponement effectively avoids both box office collisions.

About Paradise and Nani’s line-up

The Paradise features Nani in a darker, intense role, reportedly portraying a fierce leader from an underprivileged community fighting systemic injustice. The ensemble cast includes Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Sonali Kulkarni and Eeshwari Rao among others.

Nani was last seen in HIT: The Third Case, which expanded the HIT Cinematic Universe and teased a fourth instalment. He is also expected to collaborate with Sujeeth on a new action project connected to a larger cinematic universe.

The wide linguistic rollout signals the team’s ambition to position the film beyond a regional market and tap into a broader theatrical audience. Industry observers note that the August window often allows big-scale action dramas to breathe without heavy festive competition. Trade analysts also believe the extra months could help fine-tune post-production, particularly action design, background score and visual detailing, which are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the film’s gritty tone. With the revised date locked, promotions are likely to begin closer to mid-year.

The Paradise will release worldwide on August 21, 2026, in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish.

Published At:
