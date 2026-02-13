Farhan Akhtar To Make Hollywood Debut In The Beatles Biopic, Will Star As Pandit Ravi Shankar

The Beatles biopic cast announced; Farhan Akhtar to play Pandit Ravi Shankar

According to Variety, the project has gone into production in the UK and will release worldwide in theatres in April 2028 under Sony Pictures. It will have four interconnected films that will tell the band's story from the perspective of the Beatles' members—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.