Farhan Akhtar To Make Hollywood Debut In The Beatles Biopic, Will Star As Pandit Ravi Shankar

Farhan Akhtar is putting his steps into Hollywood with The Beatles biopic, where he is playing Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar to star in The Beatles biopic Photo: Sony Pictures
  Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is making his Hollywood film debut with The Beatles biopic.

  He will play Bharat Ratna awardee Pandit Ravi Shankar.

  All four instalments of the cinematic extravaganza will be released in April 2028. 

Amidst the Don 3 row, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is set to make his Hollywood debut in Sam Mendes’ The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, the biopic on the iconic British band. He will reportedly play the legendary Bharat Ratna awardee Pandit Ravi Shankar. Sony Pictures announced the cast of The Beatles on social media. Farhan has joined Lucy Boynton, Harry Lawtey, and Morfydd Clark, among others, in the cast.

The Beatles biopic cast announced; Farhan Akhtar to play Pandit Ravi Shankar

According to Variety, the project has gone into production in the UK and will release worldwide in theatres in April 2028 under Sony Pictures. It will have four interconnected films that will tell the band's story from the perspective of the Beatles' members—John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Boynton will play British actor McCartney's girlfriend Jane Asher, Clark will be seen as Lennon’s first wife Cynthia Lennon, and Lawtey will portray the band’s original bass guitarist, Stuart Sutcliffe.

Paul Mescal will play McCartney, Harrison Dickinson will step into the shoes of Lennon, Barry Keoghan will play Starr, and Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison.

Farhan will be seen in the role of Pandit Ravi Shankar, and the film will show his friendship and association with Harrison during the late 1960s.

Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, Aimee Lou Wood and Mia McKenna-Bruce are also part of the cast. James Norton will play the band’s manager Brian Epstein, while Harry Lloyd will play the legendary producer George Martin.

The Beatles will show the band's journey from Liverpool to their breakup in 1970. The release date is yet to be announced.

