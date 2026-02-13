Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action

Prime Video unveiled the teaser trailer for Spider-Noir alongside the release date. The series is headlined by Nicolas Cage.

Nicolas Cage in Spider-Noir Photo: Prime Video
  Prime Video unveiled the teaser trailer for Spider-Noir.

  The series stars Nicolas Cage in the titular role.

  It will premiere in May this year.

After teasing fans with the first look, Prime Video unveiled the highly anticipated teaser trailer for Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir, alongside the release date. Two trailers were released — black and white and another in full colour. The series is based on Marvel’s Spider-Man Noir comics.

The official synopsis of the eight-episode series reads: "Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), an ageing and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

The trailer shows Cat Hardy (played by Li Jun Li asking Ben to start from the beginning, but nothing much is revealed about what she is hinting at. We then see Ben talking about the "tics, thoughts and impulses" that he’s experiencing and has managed to suppress them. Once he gets the Spidey powers, he beats up goons in a bar and gets "plastered."

Nicolas Cage to headline Prime Video's Spider-Noir - Left pic - Prime Video, Right pic-IMAGO / Landmark Media
Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage To Headline Live Action Series, Based On Marvel Comic Spider-Man Noir; Set To Release In 2026

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch Spider-Noir teaser trailer here

Spider-Noir release date

The highly anticipated new series will premiere globally on Prime Video on May 27, 2026.

Spider-Noir cast

Alongside Cage, the Prime Video series also stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. Lukas Haas, Michael Kostroff, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, and Kai Caster will have guest appearances.

Nicolas Cage Based Spider-Man Noir On Humphrey Bogart In 'Into the Spider-Verse' - null
Nicolas Cage Based Spider-Man Noir On Humphrey Bogart In 'Into the Spider-Verse'

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) has directed and executive- produced the first two episodes, with Oren Uziel (The Lost City and 22 Jump Street), who is the co-showrunner and executive producer with Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher and Shantaram). They have developed the series with the Oscar-winning team of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who also executive produce the show.

