Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage To Headline Live Action Series, Based On Marvel Comic Spider-Man Noir; Set To Release In 2026

Nicolas Cage is headlining Prime Video's upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir, based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.
The series will be released in both black & white and colour.
The eight-episode show will be out in 2026. The release date is yet to be announced.
Academy Award–winning actor Nicolas Cage has boarded Prime Video's upcoming live-action series Spider-Noir, based on Marvel’s Spider-Man Noir comics. The news was officially announced by Prime Video. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the series will be available in both black-and-white and colour formats. It is lined up for a 2026 release.
Nicolas Cage in Spider-Noir
Taking to its Instagram handle, Prime Video shared two posters of the series and wrote, "The city needs a hero…hopefully they find someone. “Spider-Noir” – a new live action series starring Nicolas Cage – arrives 2026 in both black & white and color (sic)."
The poster features an office door of B. Reilly, Private Investigator, with his silhouette. The official synopsis of the eight-episode series reads: "Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), an ageing and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."
For the unversed, Cage had earlier voiced Spider-Man Noir in Sony's animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).
Spider-Noir cast
Apart from Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson round out the cast.
Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster will make guest appearances.
The upcoming series is directed by co-showrunners Oren Uziel (The Lost City and 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher and Shantaram). They have developed the series with the Oscar-winning team of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who also executive produce the show.
Emmy Award–winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag and Killing Eve) has helmed the first two episodes of Spider-Noir.
Spider-Noir release date
The series will be first out in the US on MGM+’s linear channel, followed by worldwide release on Prime Video the next day in more than 240 countries and territories.