Young Sherlock First-Look Images: Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Headline Guy Ritchie's Prime Video Series

Prime Video launched the first-look images of its upcoming series Young Sherlock, which is headlined by Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Young Sherlock
Guy Ritchie's Young Sherlock first-look images Photo: Prime Video
Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled the first-look images for Young Sherlock, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who will play the role of Sherlock Holmes. Guy Ritchie has boarded as the director and executive producer of the thrilling series. It will focus on the origin story of Sherlock Holmes in an irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the early adventures of the detective. Young Sherlock will premiere next year.

About Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days. As per a press note, "Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first-ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever."

Set in 1870s Oxford, the upcoming series will "expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident."

Sharing the first-look images on social media, the streamer wrote, "Never fear, Young Sherlock’s here. #YoungSherlock." Have a look at the pics here.

Young Sherlock cast

Alongside Fiennes Tiffin, the Prime Video series also stars Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone and Colin Firth.

The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures is behind the physical production for Young Sherlock.

The release date of Young Sherlock is yet to be announced.

