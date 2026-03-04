OTT And Theatrical Releases: Fresh Films And Series This Week

This week’s OTT releases bring a mix of drama, romance, and inspiring real-life journeys across major platforms.
Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5 dominate the latest OTT releases with a diverse slate of fresh films and series.
In cinemas, Boong and The Bride! stand out among the most talked-about movies arriving this March.
If you are scanning the latest OTT releases or planning a cinema outing, this week’s OTT releases offer a solid mix of Hindi and English content. From emotionally layered dramas to youth-driven stories and real-life inspired narratives, the streaming space feels busy in the best way. Add to that a couple of interesting theatrical drops, and you have a week that caters to both couch viewers and big screen loyalists.
Here is a closer look at what is arriving.
Latest OTT releases to stream
1. Subedaar
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: March 5
A gripping drama about a retired army officer, Arjun Maurya, who struggles to settle into civilian life. As tensions rise with a local mafia and his own daughter, he is pulled back into a violent world he thought he had left behind.
2. Hello Bachhon
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: March 6
Inspired by the journey of Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, the series explores the rise of an edtech empire built on ambition and connection with students. The title echoes his viral classroom greeting that became a cultural catchphrase.
3. Young Sherlock
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: March 4
Directed by Guy Ritchie, this reimagining presents Sherlock Holmes as a 19-year-old Oxford student in the 1870s. Inspired by Andrew Lane’s novels, it promises a raw, energetic take on the iconic detective.
4. Gandhi Talks
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release date: March 6
Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, this experimental film unfolds without spoken dialogue, relying entirely on visual storytelling and an A R Rahman score. It stands out for its bold, almost silent narrative approach.
5. Jab Khuli Kitaab
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release date: March 6
Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, the story centres on a couple in their late seventies who decide to part ways after a buried secret resurfaces. What follows is both tender and unsettling.
6. Vladimir
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: March 5
A tense psychological drama about a professor whose life spirals during a misconduct scandal involving her husband. Her growing fixation on a young writer named Vladimir pushes her into morally murky territory.
Movies releasing in the theatre this week:
7. Boong
In theatres: March 6
The BAFTA-honoured Indian film returns to cinemas, revisiting the story of a young boy determined to bring his father home.
8. The Bride!
In theatres: March 6
Starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, this romantic sci-fi horror drama gets a limited IMAX release, blending gothic intensity with futuristic themes.
This week’s OTT new releases and theatrical arrivals reflect the growing range of content across platforms and cinemas. Whether you are drawn to character-driven dramas like Subedaar, youth-centric stories like Hello Bachhon, or visually ambitious projects like Gandhi Talks, there is enough variety to keep your watchlist full. For those heading to theatres, Boong and The Bride! offer very different but equally compelling reasons to step out.