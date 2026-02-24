OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week In India: From The Bluff To Hamnet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads this gritty period action drama set in the 19th century Caribbean. Directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers, the film follows Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate forced to confront her violent past when an old captain, played by Karl Urban, resurfaces seeking revenge and treasure. What begins as a quiet life on an island spirals into a brutal fight for survival as she protects her husband and son.