OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week In India: From The Bluff To Hamnet

The OTT and theatrical releases this week in India span multiple genres, offering something for every kind of viewer.
Prime Video, Netflix, and JioHotstar lead the major OTT premieres with a mix of star-led dramas and returning favourites.
Hamnet and The Kerala Story 2 headline the big screen line-up, drawing attention for very different reasons.
The OTT and theatrical releases this week in India offer a packed slate across Hindi and English content, blending political thrillers, biographical dramas, romance and anime spectacle. Whether you prefer a cinema hall experience or a late-night binge at home, this line-up covers both mainstream and niche tastes without slowing down.
Let’s break it down platform by platform and theatre by theatre.
OTT Releases This Week:
1. The Bluff
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: February 25
Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads this gritty period action drama set in the 19th century Caribbean. Directed by Frank E Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers, the film follows Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate forced to confront her violent past when an old captain, played by Karl Urban, resurfaces seeking revenge and treasure. What begins as a quiet life on an island spirals into a brutal fight for survival as she protects her husband and son.
2. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: February 26
The second half of the new season deepens Benedict Bridgerton’s romance with Sophie Baek, pushing their relationship against the rigid codes of aristocratic society. With returning faces like Jonathan Bailey and Claudia Jessie, the series promises emotional confrontations and a high-stakes finale that fans have been waiting for.
3. Ikkis
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: February 26
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this biographical war drama tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. Agastya Nanda steps into the lead role, while Dharmendra plays his father in a parallel narrative that explores grief and reconciliation across borders. The film avoids chest-thumping patriotism and instead leans into shared loss and memory.
4. One Battle After Another
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release date: February 26
Paul Thomas Anderson’s political action drama stretches across decades, following an underground revolutionary group and the personal fallout of betrayal. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor in pivotal roles, the film blends ideological warfare with intimate family stakes.
5. Accused
Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: February 27
Anubhuti Kashyap directs this psychological drama starring Konkona Sen Sharma as a respected doctor whose life unravels after allegations of misconduct surface during a deeply personal adoption process. The story examines how public opinion can reshape truth and fracture relationships.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
6. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond
In cinemas: February 27
The sequel to the controversial 2023 film expands its narrative across multiple Indian states, again focusing on forced religious conversion through deception. Despite backlash, it is expected to draw strong box office numbers.
7. Hamnet
In cinemas: February 27
Directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, this period drama imagines the grief that may have shaped Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, the film centres on a family coping with the loss of a child.
All things considered, the OTT and theatrical releases this week in India bring an unusually wide mix of scale and storytelling. From intimate psychological dramas to sweeping period pieces and high-concept action, the range feels deliberate rather than accidental.
Whether you are catching Hamnet on the big screen, diving into Bridgerton’s latest chapter on Netflix, or streaming The Bluff and Ikkis at home, this week offers enough variety to suit every mood.