Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

The Kerala High Court said that it would watch The Kerala Story 2 on Wednesday.
This comes amid a row over the film's certification and claims that it portrays the state in a negative light.
The Kerala Story 2 is set for theatrical release on February 27.
The Kerala Story 2 is set for theatrical release on February 27. Ahead of it, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday (February 24) ordered the screening of the film on Wednesday amid the legal row over the film's certification and claims that it portrays the state in a bad light.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, hearing a petition challenging the film, observed that concerns raised by people of Kerala "cannot be ignored" as the name of the state has been used in the film's title.
High Court to watch The Kerala Story 2
"Kerala lives in total harmony. But you have portrayed that this is happening all over Kerala. There is a wrong indication and can also incite passion. That is where the censor board comes into play. Have you considered that?" the judge remarked, according to Live Law.
The court usually doesn't interfere with any movie's artistic freedom but as there are allegations that "it is inspired by true events and name Kerala is given, which can create some communal tension", he will watch the movie tomorrow and asked to arrange a screening.
The judge has also asked the Centre to come up with instructions by 1:45 pm today. "Get instructions as to whether the movie can be screened. Can't render that petition as infructuous. How long would the central govt to decide on the representation?", he asked, adding, "All these presumptions can rebutted if the movie depicts something that can incite communal violence."
The Kerala Story 2 row
One of the petitioners argued that the movie title has the name Kerala, while it is a pan India story. So, using the name of the state in the movie title would be misleading, according to the counsel.