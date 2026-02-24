Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

The Kerala High Court said that it would watch The Kerala Story 2 on Wednesday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Kerala Story 2 row
The Kerala Story 2 screening ordered by Kerala High Court
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Kerala High Court said that it would watch The Kerala Story 2 on Wednesday.

  • This comes amid a row over the film's certification and claims that it portrays the state in a negative light.

  • The Kerala Story 2 is set for theatrical release on February 27.

The Kerala Story 2 is set for theatrical release on February 27. Ahead of it, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday (February 24) ordered the screening of the film on Wednesday amid the legal row over the film's certification and claims that it portrays the state in a bad light.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, hearing a petition challenging the film, observed that concerns raised by people of Kerala "cannot be ignored" as the name of the state has been used in the film's title.

Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy - Source: IMBD
Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

BY Ashlin Mathew

High Court to watch The Kerala Story 2

"Kerala lives in total harmony. But you have portrayed that this is happening all over Kerala. There is a wrong indication and can also incite passion. That is where the censor board comes into play. Have you considered that?" the judge remarked, according to Live Law.

The court usually doesn't interfere with any movie's artistic freedom but as there are allegations that "it is inspired by true events and name Kerala is given, which can create some communal tension", he will watch the movie tomorrow and asked to arrange a screening.

Related Content
Related Content

The judge has also asked the Centre to come up with instructions by 1:45 pm today. "Get instructions as to whether the movie can be screened. Can't render that petition as infructuous. How long would the central govt to decide on the representation?", he asked, adding, "All these presumptions can rebutted if the movie depicts something that can incite communal violence."

Prakash Raj on The Kerala Story 2 - Instagram/Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj Takes A Jibe At The Kerala Story 2, Shares Pics Of Beef, Pork, Fish Dishes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Kerala Story 2 row

One of the petitioners argued that the movie title has the name Kerala, while it is a pan India story. So, using the name of the state in the movie title would be misleading, according to the counsel.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st ODI: Shree Charani Brings Women In Blue Back | AUS-W 55/2 (10.4)

  2. Karnataka Vs Jammu & Kashmir Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Day 1: Yawer Caught At Slip| J & K 157/2 (51)

  3. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

  4. India Qualification Scenario At T20 World Cup: Path To Semi-Finals Explained After West Indies' Victory

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  3. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  4. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Hungary To Block New EU Sanctions On Russia Over Druzhba Pipeline Dispute

  2. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  3. Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

  4. NHRC Seeks MEA Report On Indians Held In Thailand

  5. Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony