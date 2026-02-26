Kerala High Court Stays Release Of The Kerala Story 2, Asks CBFC To Re-Examine

The order was passed on petitions challenging the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification granted to the movie.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Kerala Story 2
Kerala High Court stays release of The Kerala Story 2 Photo: IMDb
  • The Kerala High Court has halted the release of The Kerala Story 2.

  • The order was passed on petitions challenging the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification granted to the movie.

  • The Kerala Story 2 has been embroiled in legal troubles since its announcement, and escalated after the trailer release.

The Kerala Story 2, which was scheduled for theatrical release on February 27, has been halted by the Kerala High Court, citing that the film has the "potential to distort the public perception and disturb communal harmony." The order was passed on petitions challenging the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification granted to the movie.

The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

Why did Kerala High Court stay Kerala Story 2 release?

The Kerala HC on Thursday stayed the release of the film. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the interim order. The court observed that the CBFC prime facie ignored guidelines while granting certification. The board is now ordered to consider the revision petitions filed by the petitioners within a period of two weeks.

"Dissemination of content which has a tendency to create discord, disturb law and order, even undermine social harmony cannot come within the gamut of freedom of speech and expression enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India," the court said, per Live and Law.

The movie will not be released till CBFC's fresh orders.

The Court said that it usually doesn't interfere with the release of films, but had to step in as the petitioners claimed that the content has the potential of creating communal tension.

The Kerala Story 2 Is Scheduled To Release This Friday - Instgram
The Kerala Story 2 Row: Film Faces Kerala HC Scrutiny Over Title And Teaser

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In yesterday's hearing, the court directed the makers to halt the release of the film's rights until it decides on petitions challenging its censor board certification. The court observed that the concerns raised by petitioners are "probably genuine."

Questioning the censor board on the certification granted to the film, the court said, "You have not even given an 'A' certificate to the film. You've given U/A."

It also noted that the makers were not keen on screening the film.

Published At:
