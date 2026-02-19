The Kerala Story 2 Row: Kerala High Court Issues Notice To Producers In Plea Challenging Movie Certification

Kerala High Court issues notice in The Kerala Story 2 certification challenge.
Petition questions CBFC safeguards under Cinematograph Act.
Plea cites Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita over communal disharmony concerns.
The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the producers of The Kerala Story 2 in a fresh legal twist surrounding the film’s certification. On February 19, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued notice to the producers, following a writ petition that questions how the project cleared the certification process.
The petitioner’s objection centres on the film’s teaser and trailer. According to the plea, the visuals depict women from multiple states being lured into relationships and allegedly coerced into religious conversion. Yet, despite the storyline spanning beyond one region, the title foregrounds Kerala. The petitioner argues that this framing unfairly links the state with allegations of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy.
Kerala High Court CBFC notice: what the petition says
The teaser concludes with the Hindi slogan “Ab sahenge nahin… ladenge” (“We will not tolerate it anymore… we will fight”). The petitioner claims this line could be interpreted as a call for retaliatory action, potentially disturbing communal harmony.
The plea further contends that the Central Board of Film Certification failed to apply safeguards under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act. The provision bars certification of films that threaten public order, decency or morality, or may incite an offence. The petition alleges non-application of mind by the Board, arguing that no meaningful modifications, disclaimers or reconsideration of the title were suggested.
Shadow of the first film
The petition also refers to earlier litigation surrounding the 2023 film The Kerala Story. During proceedings before the Supreme Court of India, the producers had agreed to add a disclaimer clarifying that certain figures cited in the film were not backed by authentic data and that the narrative was fictionalised.
Despite that judicial scrutiny, the petitioner claims the sequel was certified without adequate examination of its potential social impact.
Invoking Sections 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the plea argues that the content may promote disharmony between religious or regional groups. While freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) is protected, it remains subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
Before approaching the High Court, the petitioner had filed a revision under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act seeking reconsideration and a stay. However, citing the film’s impending release on 28 February, interim relief has now been sought from the Court. The matter is listed for further hearing on Tuesday.