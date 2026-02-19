The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, slamming The Kerala Story 2, said that the film "was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular traditions."
The Kerala Story has returned with a new chapter titled The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, it is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 27, 2026. Recently, the trailer for The Kerala Story 2 was unveiled, showing the lives of three Hindu girls who are forced into religious conversion by Muslim men and their families. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the film. In a statement, he said the people of Kerala should reject "hate campaigns", reported the Indian Express.
Kerala CM criticises The Kerala Story 2
In a statement, Vijayan said, “The release of a second part of The Kerala Story, which was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular traditions, should be seen seriously.”
“Those who fear Kerala’s model of brotherhood and secularism are the forces behind these continued hate campaigns. Sangh Parivar had circulated this ludicrous and false narrative of The Kerala Story. They spread misleading propaganda by portraying even mutually agreed-upon marriages as forced religious conversion. They view Kerala with hostility because it is a land without communal riots, where people belonging to different religions coexist with mutual respect and cooperation. These forces, which try to shatter the peace and harmony of our land, are the true enemies of our state,” he added.
Vijayan also said that when a film titled Beef was not granted permission for screening, then it's “surprising how films that spread division and hatred in society got the nod for screening”.
The CM also urged that “we must collectively reject attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that stands at the forefront of sustainable development and is a model in maintaining law and order, as a centre of terrorism.”
He also noted that it is our responsibility to “ensure that Kerala's secular foundation is not undermined by false propaganda and to reject it by upholding the values of secularism and brotherhood.”
What's in the trailer of The Kerala Story 2?
A trailer for Kerala Story 2 opens with a warning that India could be transformed into an Islamic state in the next 25 years. The trailer then takes us to Rajasthan, where a Hindu family files a POCSO complaint at a police station, claiming that their 16-year-old daughter has been forced into religious conversion. Then it shifts to Madhya Pradesh, where a young Hindu woman is allegedly betrayed into marriage and later forced to convert to Islam. The third story takes place in Kerala, where a Muslim man is suggesting a live-in relationship to his Hindu girlfriend. She faces abuse upon her refusal. She is shown forced to eat beef by him and his family. The trailer shows the physical and emotional trauma faced by the girls and their families.
The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in pivotal roles.