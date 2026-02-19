The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

What's in the trailer of The Kerala Story 2?

A trailer for Kerala Story 2 opens with a warning that India could be transformed into an Islamic state in the next 25 years. The trailer then takes us to Rajasthan, where a Hindu family files a POCSO complaint at a police station, claiming that their 16-year-old daughter has been forced into religious conversion. Then it shifts to Madhya Pradesh, where a young Hindu woman is allegedly betrayed into marriage and later forced to convert to Islam. The third story takes place in Kerala, where a Muslim man is suggesting a live-in relationship to his Hindu girlfriend. She faces abuse upon her refusal. She is shown forced to eat beef by him and his family. The trailer shows the physical and emotional trauma faced by the girls and their families.